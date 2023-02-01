HVAC air filter market: Growth opportunities led by Parker Hannifin Corp, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Lennox International Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC air filter market size is forecast to increase by USD 2702.82 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.53%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing number of data centers, demand for refurbishment and replacement of HVAC systems, and growth in the healthcare industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Air Filter Market 2023-2027

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

The market is segmented by application (building and construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and others), and end-user (non-residential and residential).

Segmentation by application (building and construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and others)

Application:

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Unilever PLC, Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fab Tex Filtration, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Fumex Inc., Steril Aire LLC, VIRGIS FILTERS SPA, Pearl Filtration, Air Filtration Solutions Ltd., and Airsan.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the HVAC air filter market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Related Reports:

Boring Tools Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The boring tools market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,402.21 million. The growth of the global aircraft industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rise in popularity of electrical discharge and electrochemical machining may impede the market growth.

Home Energy Management Systems Market by Component, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The home energy management systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,625.57 million. The availability of a wide range of smart home products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as privacy and security risks may impede the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this HVAC air filter market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC air filter market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC air filter market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC air filter market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC air filter market vendors

HVAC Air Filter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2702.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Unilever PLC, Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fab Tex Filtration, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Fumex Inc., Steril Aire LLC, VIRGIS FILTERS SPA, Pearl Filtration, Air Filtration Solutions Ltd., and Airsan Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 HVAC air filter market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3M Co.

12.4 Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd.

12.5 Camfil AB

12.6 Carrier Global Corp.

12.7 Daikin Industries Ltd.

12.8 Donaldson Co. Inc.

12.9 Fab Tex Filtration

12.10 FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

12.11 Fumex Inc.

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.13 Lennox International Inc.

12.14 MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

12.15 Parker Hannifin Corp.

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global HVAC Air Filter Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvac-air-filter-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-parker-hannifin-corp-samsung-electronics-co-ltd-lennox-international-inc---technavio-301733318.html

SOURCE Technavio