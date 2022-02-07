U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

HVAC Air Handling Units Market to hit USD 13.9 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read

Major HVAC air handling unit (AHU) market participants include Johnson Controls, Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Carrier Corp., Trane Technologies, Trox GmbH, GEA Group AG, Lennox International, CIAT Group, and Blue Star Ltd.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The HVAC air handling unit market revenue is expected to surpass USD 13.9 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing levels of air pollutants coupled with constant climate change have firmly augmented product demand.

The HVAC AHU market is likely to witness significant growth from 2022 to 2028 due to rising concerns of indoor air quality across the globe. Reducing the concentration of contaminants or indoor air pollutants including life-threatening viruses by increasing ventilation is further boosting the industry demand. With increasing number of people in an indoor environment, the demand for sufficient ventilation with outdoor air will also escalate, providing an opportunistic line for product demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5188

Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the integration of sensors into AHU units for motion-activated air conditioning and the development of cost-effective 3D printed units, are creating positive impacts on the market growth. Many countries experience harsh weather conditions, which significantly affect indoor temperatures. Air handling units integrated with advanced systems and sensors can efficiently manage HVAC systems, saving electric energy and operating costs.

Based on type, custom type segment is predicted to reach over USD 2.1 billion by 2028 in the HVAC air handling unit market. Custom products showcase the highest growth rate owing to widespread usage in commercial and industrial applications. The custom type has shown design changes as per customer requirements such as small shape and size for limited space occupancy in the industry.

The draw-through segment is poised to register highest CAGR of above 4.4% through 2028 in the HVAC air handling unit market. Draw-through AHUs can be used anywhere to control the temperature and humidity of the space.

The 30,000 m3/ hr. to 50,000 m3/ hr. segment is predicted to generate more than USD 3.5 billion by 2028. These are slightly large air handling units and are highly preferred for outdoor applications such as the roof. In addition, these systems usually have control dampers and the potential to serve large areas or multiple zones within a structure or building. Areas including meeting halls, conference halls, malls, retail stores, warehouses, and garages, among others can be major applications of such air handling units.

The residential application is slated to capture nearly 18.5% of the market share in 2028 owing to a rising need for hygienic air quality globally. Moreover, increasing demand for centralized air conditioning systems will augment product demand by 2028.

The North American market is set to cross nearly USD 3.3 billion by 2028. The expansion of offices & retails is anticipated to further boost the construction industry, in turn, driving the HVAC AHU demand. Key market participants in the global HVAC air handling unit market are Johnson Controls, Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd, Carrier Corp., Trane Technologies, Trox GmbH, GEA Group AG, Lennox International, CIAT Group, and Blue Star Ltd.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5188

Some of the major findings in the HVAC air handling unit (AHU) market report include:

  • Increasing demand for energy-efficient and high-performance products for quality ventilation will drive new market opportunities.

  • Robust growth of residential building construction activities around the world will foster industry size.

  • Rising concerns of indoor air quality will cater to product demand in developed countries.

  • Key industry leaders are continuously investing in research & development, facility upgrade, and Merger & Acquisition (M&A) to gain competitive advantages in the market.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Air Handling Units industry 360° synopsis, 2018 - 2028
2.1.1 Business trends
2.1.2 Type trends
2.1.3 Working principle trends
2.1.4 Capacity trends
2.1.5 Application trends
2.1.6 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Air Handling Units Industry Insights
3.1 Industry segmentation
3.2 Industry size and forecast. 2018 - 2028
3.2.1 Covid-19 impact on industry landscape
3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.4 Innovation & sustainability
3.5 Industry impact forces
3.5.1 Growth drivers
3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Growth potential
3.8 Regional price trends
3.9 Cost structure analysis
3.10 Competitive landscape, 2021
3.11 Porter’s analysis
3.12 PESTLE analysis
3.13 COVID-19 impact on HVAC industry

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


