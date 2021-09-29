U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

HVAC Electronically Commutated Motor Market to Grow at 7.5% CAGR till 2028; Siemens Introduces New Range of SIMOTICS 1LE7 Low-voltage IE3 in India: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Kollmorgen, Allied Motion, maxon, Nidec Motor, Siemens, Bühler Motor, ASTRO, Parker Hannifin, WEG, ABB.

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HVAC electronically commutated motor market size is projected to reach USD 13.13 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insightsshares this information in its report, titled “HVAC Electronically Commutated Motor (ECM) Market, 2021-2028”. The value of the market stood at USD 7.10 billion in 2020, as per the report’s findings.

Rising Indoor Pollution Levels Worldwide to Boost the Market

Household air pollution has become a major threat to public health, emerging as one of the most prominent causes of premature deaths worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), indoor air pollution kills approximately 4 million people every year. The leading cause for these deaths, as highlighted by the WHO, is the widespread use of fossil fuel-based stoves by roughly 3 billion people around the globe. In the US, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), concentrations of pollutants indoors are typically 2 to 5 times higher than in outdoor environments. HVAC electronically commutated motor systems can play a critical role in lowering the concentration of pollutants floating around in homes. The installation of such systems in homes and commercial spaces can improve air quality and foster healthy living and working.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hvac-electronically-commutated-motor-ecm-market-105054

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report:

  • Kollmorgen (United States)

  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (United States)

  • maxon (Switzerland)

  • Nidec Motor Corporation (United States)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Bühler Motor / Buehler Motor (Germany)

  • ASTRO MotorengesellschaftmbH& Co.KG (Germany)

  • Parker Hannifin (United States)

  • WEG (Brazil)

  • ABB (Switzerland)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.5 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 13.13 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 7.10 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

250

Segments covered

Motor Type;Product Type;Application;

Growth Drivers

Growing Investments from the Industrial Sector to Aid Market Dynamics.
Increasing Initiatives for Smart Cities to Favor Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges

Availability of Superior-performance Substitutes to EC Motors to Hamper the Global Market











Market Segments

By application, the market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Here, the commercial segment led the market with a share of 40.7%in 2020.

Based on motor type, the market has been divided into brushless DC motors, permanent magnet AC motors, and servo motors. On the basis of product type, the market has been classified into constant airflow, constant torque, and constant speed. In terms of geography, the market has been clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has gravely injured the HVAC electronically commutated motor market growth, with the market registering a negative CAGR of -13.35% in 2020 and reaching a value of USD 7.89 billion in 2021. Measures undertaken to contain the spread of the virus, such as lockdowns and trade restrictions, have created unprecedented upheavals across all major industries. Since advanced HVAC systems are extensively deployed across industries, such as aviation, automotive, and oil & gas, disruptions in these sectors have hampered the adoption of HVAC ECMs, which in turn has impacted the market.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hvac-electronically-commutated-motor-ecm-market-105054

Highlights of the Report

The report offers unmatched insights into the factors driving, constraining, and shaping the growth of the market, along with a unique 360-degree analysis of the key market segments. In addition, the report contains a granular examination of the regional developments impacting the market and provides careful profiling and in-depth assessment of the key market players and their strategies.

Driving Factor

Economic Advantages of EC Motors to Fuel the Market

HVAC electronically commutated motor units offer a host of advantages compared to a permanent split capacitor (PSC) motor. The principal benefit of an ECM system is the energy savings it ensures. Estimations released by the US Department of Energy show that during periods of heavy heating and cooling, a high-efficiency ECM can save up to 25% of the annual motor operating costs. In times of continuous fan demand, the energy savings of EC motors are even higher. Moreover, the soft start/stop feature of HVAC ECM systems allows them to decrease the sudden noise changes that are otherwise noticeable in household settings. EC motors also facilitate greater indoor comfort than PSC-driven systems as the continuous fan mode built into ECMs, coupled with the low-speed option, reduces noise as well as prevents draft.

Regional Insights

High Energy Demand to Drive the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is home to some of the fastest developing economies in the world, primarily India and China. The enormous demand for energy in these two countries is expected to aid Asia Pacific to dominate the HVAC electronically commutated motor market share during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for improved indoor air quality in the region will also support the expansion of the market. In 2020, the Asia Pacific HVAC ECM market size stood at USD 2.57 billion, holding a global market share of 36.15%.

The market in North America will be driven by the supportive government regulations governing air pollution levels in the US and Canada and increasing energy consumption. Europe is set to present

lucrative opportunities due to the advancements in the region’s manufacturing and processing industries, creating demand for HVAC electronically commutated motor units.

Ask for Customization:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hvac-electronically-commutated-motor-ecm-market-105054

Competitive Landscape

Exciting New Launches by Key Players to Boost Competition

The competitive spirits in this market are being stoked by the launch of new HVAC electronically commutated motor solutions by key players. The introduction of novel products is enabling companies to entrench their market position through the demonstration of their innovation capabilities and expand their global footprint.

Industry Development:

  • January 2020: ABB launched the Baldor-Reliance EC Titanium™ product line, its new integrated motor drive with 16% more efficiency gains. The product leverages Ferrite Assisted Synchronous Reluctance technology to meet and surpass the IE5 efficiency standards.

Quick Buy - HVAC Electronically Commutated Motor (ECM) Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105054

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the HVAC ECM Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global HVAC Electronically Commutated Motor (ECM) Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Motor Type

      • Brushless DC Motors

      • Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motors

      • Servo Motors

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

      • Constant Air flow

      • Constant Torque

      • Constant Speed

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America HVAC Electronically Commutated Motor (ECM) Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Motor Type

      • Brushless DC Motors

      • Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motors

      • Servo Motors

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

      • Constant Air flow

      • Constant Torque

      • Constant Speed

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

        • Residential

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

      • Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

        • Residential

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

  • Europe HVAC Electronically Commutated Motor (ECM) Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Motor Type

      • Brushless DC Motors

      • Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motors

      • Servo Motors

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

      • Constant Air flow

      • Constant Torque

      • Constant Speed

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.K Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

        • Residential

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst-https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hvac-electronically-commutated-motor-ecm-market-105054

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Metal Air Battery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Metal (Zinc-Air, Lithium-Air, Aluminum-Air, Iron-Air, Others), By Type (Primary, Secondary/Rechargeable), By Application (Electric Vehicle (EV), Stationary Power, Military Devices, Electronic Devices) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Others), By Application (Portable, Stationary, Transport), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Transport, Stationary, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), and Others), By Power Rating (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, and Above 200 kW), By Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Bus, and Trucks), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


