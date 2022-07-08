HVAC Equipment Market: 2.89% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Outlook and Segmentation by Top Key Players - Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Nortek Inc., and More

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The value chain of HVAC Equipment Market includes – Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound logistics, Marketing and sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation. The HVAC equipment market is segmented by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK are the key markets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market report titled Global HVAC Equipment Market

The HVAC Equipment Market Share is expected to increase by USD 41.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.15%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The HVAC equipment market is segmented by Product (air conditioning equipment, heating equipment, and ventilation equipment) and End-user (non-residential and residential). The market share growth by the air conditioning equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market for air conditioning equipment is expected to grow due to several factors, such as the rising temperature and humidity levels across the globe. Moreover, the increase in per capita income and growing preference for air conditioning products will further escalate the segment growth for the market in focus. The increase in the number of hotels, hospitals, multiplexes, and auditoriums across the globe is another major factor influencing the market growth.

Infrastructural projects related to commercial and residential buildings are increasing globally at a significant rate, owing to population growth and regulatory support from various government bodies for construction projects. As the population increases, the need for residential and commercial spaces will rise, which, in turn, will boost the number of construction projects. The number of residential and commercial buildings is rapidly increasing in developing countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and China, which will propel the demand for HVAC equipment.

Vendors that offer HVAC equipment must comply with the regulations framed by various government organizations and independent agencies. These regulations are aimed at ensuring that proper measures are taken while operating, installing, and manufacturing HVAC equipment. The ACCA standard focuses on the new installation requirements for HVAC systems. As per this regulation, the correct design, proper installation, and testing have a large impact on consumers' satisfaction as well as on energy savings. This standard details the level of performance, which ensures that sound industry practices are followed during the design and installation phases of an HVAC system. The design shall also consider the effects of fire on HVAC systems. Compliance with such regulations can increase the cost borne by the vendors, which, in turn, can affect their profit margins. Non-compliance can lead to penalties, including suspension of licenses, imprisonment, and an order to cease future operations. This can further impact revenue generation in the global HVAC equipment market during the forecast period.

The HVAC equipment market report offers information on several market vendors, including Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Nortek Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Daikin Industries Ltd.- The company offers various HVAC equipment which includes outdoor air processing unit, heat reclaim ventilator and others.

Fujitsu Ltd.- The company offers various HVAC equipment which includes Split system, Multi Split system, Airstage VRF and others.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.- The company offers reliable, efficient and high quality solutions for air conditioning under HVAC equipment.

HVAC Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 41.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Nortek Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Daikin Industries Ltd.

11.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

11.5 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

11.6 Ingersoll Rand Inc

11.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

11.8 LG Electronics Inc.

11.9 MIDEA GROUP

11.10 Nortek Inc.

11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

