U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.00
    -11.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,297.00
    -70.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,097.00
    -41.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.30
    -6.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.24
    -0.49 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.90
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    -0.17 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0108
    -0.0059 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.35
    -0.38 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1947
    -0.0076 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7600
    -0.2490 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,805.69
    +1,363.91 (+6.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.79
    +27.48 (+6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.34
    +0.26 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

HVAC Equipment Market: 2.89% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Outlook and Segmentation by Top Key Players - Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Nortek Inc., and More

·11 min read

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The value chain of HVAC Equipment Market includes – Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound logistics, Marketing and sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation. The HVAC equipment market is segmented by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK are the key markets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market report titled Global HVAC Equipment Market
Technavio has announced its latest market report titled Global HVAC Equipment Market

Visualize HVAC Equipment Market using Technavio Intelligence. Browse Summary of the Research Report to Learn More

The HVAC Equipment Market Share is expected to increase by USD 41.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.15%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The HVAC equipment market is segmented by Product (air conditioning equipment, heating equipment, and ventilation equipment) and End-user (non-residential and residential). The market share growth by the air conditioning equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market for air conditioning equipment is expected to grow due to several factors, such as the rising temperature and humidity levels across the globe. Moreover, the increase in per capita income and growing preference for air conditioning products will further escalate the segment growth for the market in focus. The increase in the number of hotels, hospitals, multiplexes, and auditoriums across the globe is another major factor influencing the market growth.

For Further Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments to Develop Business Strategies. Request Sample Copy (Including Graphs & Tables) of this Report

Latest Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

  • HVAC Equipment Market Driver:

Infrastructural projects related to commercial and residential buildings are increasing globally at a significant rate, owing to population growth and regulatory support from various government bodies for construction projects. As the population increases, the need for residential and commercial spaces will rise, which, in turn, will boost the number of construction projects. The number of residential and commercial buildings is rapidly increasing in developing countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and China, which will propel the demand for HVAC equipment.

  • HVAC Equipment Market Challenge:

Vendors that offer HVAC equipment must comply with the regulations framed by various government organizations and independent agencies. These regulations are aimed at ensuring that proper measures are taken while operating, installing, and manufacturing HVAC equipment. The ACCA standard focuses on the new installation requirements for HVAC systems. As per this regulation, the correct design, proper installation, and testing have a large impact on consumers' satisfaction as well as on energy savings. This standard details the level of performance, which ensures that sound industry practices are followed during the design and installation phases of an HVAC system. The design shall also consider the effects of fire on HVAC systems. Compliance with such regulations can increase the cost borne by the vendors, which, in turn, can affect their profit margins. Non-compliance can lead to penalties, including suspension of licenses, imprisonment, and an order to cease future operations. This can further impact revenue generation in the global HVAC equipment market during the forecast period.

For Holistic Analysis of the Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges to Deduce End Goals, Refine Marketing Strategies, and Gain a Competitive Edge. Download Sample Report

Vendor Insights-

The HVAC equipment market report offers information on several market vendors, including Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Nortek Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.- The company offers various HVAC equipment which includes outdoor air processing unit, heat reclaim ventilator and others.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.- The company offers various HVAC equipment which includes Split system, Multi Split system, Airstage VRF and others.

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.- The company offers reliable, efficient and high quality solutions for air conditioning under HVAC equipment.

For More Information on the Production, Sustainability, and Prospects of the Leading Companies. View Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

HVAC Equipment Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The HVAC equipment market size in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 9.95 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96%. 43% of the market's growth will originate from the rest of Europe during the forecast period. Germany is one of the key markets for HVAC equipment market in Europe. Find More Research Insights Here

HVAC Rental Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The HVAC rental equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 1.34 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the market includes – Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound logistics, Marketing and sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation. Find More Research Insights Here

HVAC Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

                                                                                                                                          Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 41.82 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.89

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Nortek Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 11.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 11.5 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 11.6 Ingersoll Rand Inc

  • 11.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 11.8 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 11.9 MIDEA GROUP

  • 11.10 Nortek Inc.

  • 11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvac-equipment-market-2-89-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--market-outlook-and-segmentation-by-top-key-players--daikin-industries-ltd-fujitsu-ltd-nortek-inc-and-more-301582361.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Don't See Light At End Of CRH plc's (LON:CRH) Tunnel

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.1x CRH plc ( LON:CRH ) may be sending bullish signals at the moment...

  • US Index Futures Slide With Jobs Report in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock-index futures slid with euro-area equities as investors awaited employment data to gauge whether the world’s largest economy can avoid a recession.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Index Futures Slide With Jobs Report in Focus: Markets Wra

  • After the Biden and Bezos war of words, gas prices really are coming back down to earth

    Gas futures are falling as prices have already receded from recent highs.

  • Intel buys New Albany land for semiconductor manufacturing campus

    The California-based tech giant finalized the purchase of about 750.6 acres of land for its semiconductor campus for around $111 million through its Growth Site LLC subsidiary, according to the Licking County Auditor. The purchase was split across two parcels, one on Clover Valley Road and one on Green Chapel Road.

  • Why Nio Stock Rallied 24.9% in June and Could Jump Higher

    The stock markets tumbled and a short-seller slammed Nio (NYSE: NIO) for fudging its numbers last month, but the electric vehicle (EV) stock still ended June with solid 24.9% gains, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A new product launch and big plans for the near future helped the stock bottom after its steep fall this year through May, and Nio stock has sustained its momentum in July so far. Nio put to rest investors' fears about decelerating growth when it released its delivery numbers for May on the first day of June.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • Why crude released from U.S. oil reserves may have ended up being exported overseas

    U.S. drivers had high hopes that the historic release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would help ease triple-digit prices of crude oil and reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but costs for both have seen little relief.

  • Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- By 2:08 p.m. Shanghai time on March 8, it was clear that Xiang Guangda’s giant bet on a fall in nickel prices was going spectacularly wrong.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerFutur

  • Ford's June Sales Disappoint

    The automaker's domestic deliveries skyrocketed year over year last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

    IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming DeadlinePR NewswireNEW YORK, July 7, 2022NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in IonQ, Inc.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • Is There Any Hope for Bed Bath & Beyond?

    Plummeting sales, widening losses, and crashing comparable-store sales all mean that the home goods retailer now looks like a business that may be too threadbare to save. In late June, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that Mark Tritton was out as president, CEO, and board director and was being replaced on an interim basis by director Sue Gove, who has served in executive capacities at two other retailers, Golfsmith and Zale. It's a long way down from the mountain of hope that surrounded Tritton when he took over executive leadership back in 2019.

  • FDA authorizes broader access to Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's authorization of broader access to Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Costco sees 20% bump in sales for June

    Costco announced that it had $22.78 billion in net sales for the retail month of June, which spanned the five weeks that ended July 3. That was up from $18.92 billion a year before.

  • John Paulson's wife sues him for $1 billion, says he is hiding money in divorce

    The wife of hedge fund founder John Paulson has sued him for at least $1 billion, claiming he is trying to hide billions of dollars from her in their divorce. In a complaint filed on Thursday with a New York state court in Manhattan, Jenica Paulson said her husband secretly created and funded three trusts to ensure she would be deprived of her fair share of assets from their 22-year marriage. "Mrs. Paulson was a loyal wife," the complaint said.