HVAC Equipment Market size to increase by USD 41.82 Bn | APAC to occupy 53% market share | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC equipment market size is set to increase by USD 41.82 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed year-over-year growth of 2.89% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. APAC will be the largest market for HVAC equipment and will offer significant growth opportunities for market players through 2025.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The increasing residential and commercial construction activities will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. In addition, the cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment and the increase in demand for centralized HVAC systems will positively influence the growth of the global HVAC equipment market during the forecast period.
HVAC Equipment Market: Segment Highlights
By product, the market is segmented by ventilation equipment, heating equipment, and air conditioning equipment.
The ventilation equipment segment currently generates the largest revenue in the market.
The increase in pollution levels has been driving the growth of the ventilation equipment segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Similarly, by end-users, the market is segmented into Non-residential and Residential. The market will have maximum share in the non-residential segment and the segment will continue to offer several growth opportunities.
Regional Analysis
53% of the market growth will originate from the APAC region.
The growth of the public sector and the increasing number of private enterprises in countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the HVAC equipment market in APAC.
Also, the expansion of production plants by food and beverage manufacturers will contribute to the growth of the regional market.
China and Japan are the key markets for HVAC equipment in APAC.
The market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The US, Germany, and the UK will emerge as major markets for HVAC equipment during the forecast period.
Notes:
The HVAC equipment market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period.
The HVAC equipment market is segmented product (ventilation equipment, heating equipment, and air conditioning equipment), end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
The market is fragmented due to the presence of a substantial number of international and regional vendors of HVAC equipment. The vendors in the market are focusing on providing energy-efficient equipment and technologically advanced systems to meet customer demands.
The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Nortek Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
HVAC Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 41.82 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.89
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Nortek Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
