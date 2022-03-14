HVAC Equipment Market size to increase by USD 41.82 Bn | APAC to occupy 53% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC equipment market size is set to increase by USD 41.82 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed year-over-year growth of 2.89% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. APAC will be the largest market for HVAC equipment and will offer significant growth opportunities for market players through 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Download a Free Sample to find out more about the report coverage.

The increasing residential and commercial construction activities will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. In addition, the cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment and the increase in demand for centralized HVAC systems will positively influence the growth of the global HVAC equipment market during the forecast period.

HVAC Equipment Market: Segment Highlights

By product, the market is segmented by ventilation equipment, heating equipment, and air conditioning equipment.

The ventilation equipment segment currently generates the largest revenue in the market.

The increase in pollution levels has been driving the growth of the ventilation equipment segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, by end-users, the market is segmented into Non-residential and Residential. The market will have maximum share in the non-residential segment and the segment will continue to offer several growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

53% of the market growth will originate from the APAC region.

The growth of the public sector and the increasing number of private enterprises in countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the HVAC equipment market in APAC.

Also, the expansion of production plants by food and beverage manufacturers will contribute to the growth of the regional market.

China and Japan are the key markets for HVAC equipment in APAC.

The market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The US, Germany, and the UK will emerge as major markets for HVAC equipment during the forecast period.

Story continues

Get more insights into the major revenue-generating segments and other factors impacting the growth of the global HVAC equipment market.

Ask for a Free Sample Report

Notes:

The HVAC equipment market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period.

The HVAC equipment market is segmented product (ventilation equipment, heating equipment, and air conditioning equipment), end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a substantial number of international and regional vendors of HVAC equipment. The vendors in the market are focusing on providing energy-efficient equipment and technologically advanced systems to meet customer demands.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Nortek Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Global Residential HVAC Market 2021-2025: The global residential HVAC market is segmented by product (air conditioning system, heating system, and ventilation system) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: The global industrial HVAC market is segmented by end-user (process industry and discrete industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

HVAC Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 41.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Nortek Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Electronics Inc.

MIDEA GROUP

Nortek Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvac-equipment-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-41-82-bn--apac-to-occupy-53-market-share--technavio-301501037.html

SOURCE Technavio