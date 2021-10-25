U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,569.43
    +24.53 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,769.00
    +91.98 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,225.36
    +135.16 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,310.72
    +19.45 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +11.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6330
    -0.0220 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7260
    +0.2660 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,298.61
    +2,880.44 (+4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,514.00
    +1,271.32 (+523.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

HVAC Equipment Market worth USD 368.14 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.51% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equipment for HVAC Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Equipment for HVAC Market Research Report, Equipment and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market size is projected to be worth USD 368.14 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 211.87 billion in 2020.

List of the companies profiled in the HVAC Equipment Market research report are-

  • Sensata Technologies (US)

  • Saginomiya Seisakuusho (Tokyo)

  • Jiangsu Match Well Electrical Products Co. Ltd (China)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (US)

  • Arrow Electronic Inc. (US)

  • Basler Electric (Illinois)

  • Diversitech (US)

  • Dongan Electronic Manufacturing Company (US)

  • General Electric (US)

  • Hartland Controls (US)

  • Lefco Industrial Corporation Ltd (China)

  • Motors&Armatures Inc. (US)

  • Noark Electric (Czech Republic)

  • Nueva Generaction Manufacture (México)

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

  • Sealed Unit Parts Co. Inc. (US)

  • American Zettler (US)

  • DANFOSS (Denmark)

  • Emerson Electric (US)

  • Mueller Co (US)

  • SANHUA Holdings Group Co Ltd (China)

  • Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

  • Among others.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10664


Market Research Future’s Review on Equipment for HVAC Market

Competitive Landscape
The worldwide HVAC equipment market is distinguished by the presence of numerous local, regional, and global vendors. The market is extremely competitive, with all competitors constantly fighting for a larger market share. High competition, quick technology breakthroughs, frequent changes in government policy, and severe environmental regulations are all important issues that could limit the market growth. Vendors compete on price, product quality, dependability, and aftermarket services. To live and succeed in a competitive market, vendors must offer cost-effective and efficient products.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (188 pages) on Equipment for HVAC

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/equipment-for-hvac-market-10664


Increasing Need for Fire Safety Solutions

Fire safety solutions are critical for assuring safety and reducing fatalities and property loss. Several fire-related accidents in residential, commercial, and industrial environments have resulted in several deaths in recent years. To avert such losses, architects and engineers must integrate fire safety solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. HVAC and fire protection insulation systems are fire-rated ventilation ducts that safeguard the property from fire hazards.

Stringent Government Regulations

Fire protection is a crucial component of enterprise safety, and businesses must adhere to regulatory bodies' guidelines. Various fire safety technologies, including HVAC systems, have seen significant acceptance in residential, commercial, and industrial environments during the last few decades. Furthermore, stringent government and regulatory body rules have compelled them to install HVAC and fire protection insulation systems on their facilities. HVAC systems are required in these businesses to prevent the spread of fire and heat between two compartments in buildings.

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

The fast development of the residential, commercial, industrial, and public sectors in emerging economies such as South Africa, Qatar, Indonesia, Chile, and India has resulted from population growth and increases in per capita disposable income. As part of the country's economic progress, these countries prioritize the development of diverse commercial, industrial, and public spaces. The growing use of HVAC and fire protection insulation systems in emerging countries is likely to provide lucrative growth prospects for HVAC system manufacturers, allowing them to expand their operations in economies with high growth potential.

Rapid Industrialization

Industrialization has been a major driving driver for the HVAC equipment market because HVAC equipment is utilized in industries, hence increasing the market for HVAC equipment. This process is followed by technological and organizational developments, which result in increased productivity, higher living standards, population expansion, urbanization, cultural transitions, and modifications in the balance of power among countries.

Cases of Product Failure

The effective functioning of HVAC and fire protection insulation systems improves the safety of residential, commercial, industrial, and public buildings, resulting in fewer deaths and financial losses. The HVAC system and fire prevention insulation keep the flames from spreading. Because of its construction, type, building size, orientations, and other combinations, the right selection of a ductwork system is complex.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10664


Market Segmentation

The global equipment for HVAC market has been segmented into equipment

By equipment, the global equipment for HVAC market has been segmented into Pressure Switches, Pressure Transducers, Capacitors, Contactors, Transformers, Filter Drier, Sight Glasses, and Reversing Valves.

Regional Analysis

North America to Dominate the Global Market

North America is a significant region in the HVAC equipment market. A high adoption rate of HVAC systems has been observed in North America due to a variety of factors, including highly energy-efficient systems, most notably, and power-saving techniques. This region's construction sector is expanding, with increased activity in commercial buildings, data centers, hospitals, and institutes.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Equipment for HVAC Market Research Report: Information by Equipment (Pressure Switches, Pressure Transducers, Capacitors, Contactors, Transformers, Filter Drier, Sight Glasses, and Reversing Valves), and Region (North America, South America Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2028


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10664


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Is on Fire Today

    Fuel cell stock Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is absolutely crushing the market today, skyrocketing 33.5% as of 9:35 a.m. EDT after the company struck a massive deal. Bloom Energy's three-year-old partnership with South Korean based SK Group's affiliate SK ecoplant took a big leap Monday morning when they announced a multi-billion dollar deal. SK ecoplant has contracted to buy at least 500 megawatts of fuel cells from Bloom Energy, estimated to be worth $4.5 billion in revenue, between 2022 and 2025.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Tesla Stock (and Hertz stock) Is Jumping Higher on Monday

    The growth stock's gain is likely fueled by several things: price increases over the weekend for its flagship Model S and X vehicles, an analyst's move to hike his price target for the stock, and a big order of Tesla vehicles from rental car company Hertz (OTC: HTZG.Q). "As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world," Hertz said in a press release Monday morning.

  • Hedge Funds Are Betting On AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Why Stratasys Stock Popped Before Earnings

    3-D printer-maker Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) won't report third-quarter earnings until Nov. 4 -- but that fact didn't deter analysts at Craig-Hallum from upgrading its stock Monday morning. As StreetInsider.com reports, "conversations with resellers, industry consultants, competitors and customers ... over recent weeks [have the firm feeling] more confident in the potential reaccelerating growth at Stratasys." Demand trends for 3-D printers "continue to improve," says the analyst, and Stratasys is pioneering at least "three new technologies" that Craig-Hallum believes create "potential for meaningful outperformance and upside" in the stock "both near term and in FY22."

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The market is deeply discounting this pair of income-generating stocks, which should keep delivering for years to come.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Slashes Gains; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 25 points Monday, as Tesla surged to record highs. The Donald Trump SPAC soared as much as 29%.

  • Xpeng Soars To Buy Point After Showcasing Flying Car Ahead Of Tesla

    Xpeng stock jumped near a buy point. The rival to Tesla and Nio in China showed off a flying car and plans for superchargers as a new EV looms.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Remark's stock rockets again, is set to open with an 8-fold gain in 2 days

    Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. skyrocketed 240.1% on massive volume in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to open with an 8-fold gain in two days. Trading volume spiked to 69.3 million shares ahead of the open, making the artificial intelligence products developer's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average volume of about 8 million shares. On Friday, the stock soared 138.4% on volume of 198.5 million shares, after closing Thursday at 91 c

  • Hertz Order for 100,000 EVs Pushes Tesla Shares to $1 Trillion

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc., barely four months out of bankruptcy, placed an order for 100,000 Teslas in the first step of an ambitious plan to electrify its rental-car fleet. Tesla Inc.’s shares soared, pushing the automaker’s value past $1 trillion for the first time.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthie