U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,773.54
    +2.99 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,563.97
    +160.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,457.70
    -17.55 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.99
    +5.12 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.22
    +0.61 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.00
    +4.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.97
    +0.19 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9994
    +0.0033 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1990
    +0.0430 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0081 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7210
    +0.0670 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,727.98
    -517.34 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.56
    -3.17 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.04
    -31.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

HVAC Filters Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·13 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global hvac filters market size was valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Rising FDI inflow to the Asia-Pacific region. China and India are the two countries driving the regional market's expansion.

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electrostatic air filters use an electrostatic charge to attract dust and airborne particles with the help of a magnet. It further helps in preventing it from being diffused or spreading in households. Some of these filters are washable and, therefore, can be reused again and again while some are not washable.

Electrostatic filters are way better at filtering allergens as compared to the pleated filters. While operational or in use, the electrostatic filter uses small cotton and paper fibers to generate a static charge. This charge attracts the smallest airborne particles, such as a magnet, obstructing them from circulating throughout the house. As mentioned earlier, these electrostatic HVAC filters come in disposable or washable types and are more expensive than fiberglass or a pleated filter.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hvac-filters-market/request-sample


The ever growing travel and tourist industry in the UAE is offering alluring opportunities for HVAC electronics thereby boosting the demand for HVAC filters

The middle east region is home to one of the biggest tourism sectors. In the past decade, middle east has witnessed massive increase in the tourism industry. According to the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, the international tourist arrivals grew six percent in the year 2018 that is almost as many tourists as 1.4 billion. The middle east accounted for the highest tourist’s arrival with 64 million. The growth of tourism in recent years confirms that the sector is today one of the most powerful drivers of economic growth and development.

The direct contribution of the travel and tourism sector to the UAE’s GDP in 2016 was USD 18.7 billion which is equal to 5.2 percent of the total GDP. In 2016, the direct contribution of the travel and tourism sector to the UAE’s GDP was AED 68.5 billion (USD 18.7 billion) which is equivalent to 5.2 per cent of the total GDP. According to the United Arab Emirates Government Portal stated that It is anticipated to rise by 5.1 per cent per annum from 2017 to 2027 to USD 31.6 billion. The total investment made in the travel and tourism sector in 2017 was USD 7.1 billion.

The rise in tourism sector has opened up opportunities for more hotels and restaurants. As a result, there is an escalating demand for HVAC electronics in the industry and consequently it is bolstering the HVAC fileters market.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 5.13 Billion by 2030

CAGR

4.5% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Material, Technology, End-User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Camfil AB, MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc., Filtration Group Corporation, Koch Filter, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Freudenberg Group, Emirates Industrial Filters

Key Market Opportunities

Growing Prevalence of Mining Minerals & Metals Industry Helps To Grow Hvac Filters Market Share

Key Market Drivers

Rapidly Expanding Pharmaceutical Industry and Rising R&D Activities
Stringent regulations controlling the air quality is likely to move the HVAC filters market in a positive direction

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/hvac-filters-market


Regional Analysis
The construction sector in the U.S. has been witnessing tremendous growth. Mergers, acquisitions, and new large-scale projects are likely to position this sector on a high growth trajectory in the coming years. As per data by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the U.S. construction industry employs around 7 million people and creates nearly USD 1.35 trillion worth of projects every year. For instance, the LaGuardia airport construction, an ongoing project in Queens, New York, is estimated to cost USD 8 Billion and be completed in 2022. Such developments create growth avenues for HVAC systems, thereby creating opportunities for HVAC filters market due to their widespread use in the building and construction sector.

Market Highlights

  • The global hvac filters market size is projected to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

  • The expansion of HVAC filters is significantly influenced by the food and beverage industry.

  • Rising FDI inflow to the Asia-Pacific region. China and India are the two countries driving the regional market's expansion.

  • In Latin America, demand for HVAC and refrigeration systems has increased as a result of recent technological breakthroughs.

There are several significant players of HVAC filters in the industry. Some of the prominent ones are

  • Camfil AB

  • MANN+HUMMEL GmbH

  • Donaldson Company, Inc.

  • Filtration Group Corporation

  • Koch Filter

  • 3M Company

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo

  • American Air Filter Company, Inc.

  • Freudenberg Group

  • Emirates Industrial Filters


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hvac-filters-market/request-sample


HVAC Filters Market Segmentation

By Material

  • Fiberglass

  • Synthetic Polymer

  • Carbon

By Technology

  • Electrostatic Precipitator

  • HEPA

  • Activated Carbon

By End-User

  • Building and Construction

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Food & Beverage

  • Livestock

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Central and South America and the Caribbean

  • The Middle East and Africa


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction
1.1       Market Definition
1.2       Market Scope
2          Research Methodology
2.1       Primary Research
2.2       Research Methodology
2.3       Assumptions & Exclusions
2.4       Secondary Data Sources
3          Executive Summary
4          Market Overview
4.1       Report Segmentation & Scope
4.2       Value Chain Analysis: HVAC Filters Market
4.2.1   Vendor Matrix
4.3       Key Market Trends
4.3.1   Drivers
4.3.2   Restraints
4.3.3   Opportunities
4.4       Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1   Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2   Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3   Threat of Substitution
4.4.4   Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5   Competitive Rivalry
4.5       Environment & Regulatory Landscape
4.6       Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact
4.7       Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario
4.8       Parent Market Overview
4.9       Technology Landscape
4.10    Market Share Analysis
4.11    Potential Venture Analysis
4.12    Regional Price Trends
4.13    Raw Material Trends
4.14    Cost Structure Analysis
4.14.1 Labor Cost
4.14.2 Consumables
4.14.3 Maintenance Cost
5          Material Overview
5.1       Introduction
5.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.2       Fiberglass
5.2.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.3       Synthetic Precipitator
5.3.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.4       Carbon
5.4.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6          Technology Overview
6.1       Introduction
6.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.2       Electrostatic Precipitator
6.2.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.3       HEPA
6.3.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.4       Activated Carbon
6.4.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7          Application Overview
7.1       Introduction
7.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7.2       Building & Construction
7.2.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7.3       Pharmaceutical
7.3.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7.4       Food & Beverage
7.4.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7.5       Livestock
7.5.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
8          Regional Overview
8.1       Introduction
8.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
8.2       North America
8.2.1   Economic Overview
8.2.2   Market Scenario
8.2.3   The U.S.
8.2.3.1            By Material
8.2.3.2            By Technology
8.2.3.3            By Application
8.2.4   Canada
8.2.4.1            By Material
8.2.4.2            By Technology
8.2.4.3            By Application
8.2.5   Mexico
8.2.5.1            By Material
8.2.5.2            By Technology
8.2.5.3            By Application
8.3       Central, South America and Caribbean
8.3.1   Economic Overview
8.3.2   Market Scenario
8.3.3   Brazil
8.3.3.1            By Material
8.3.3.2            By Technology
8.3.3.3            By Application
8.3.4   Argentina
8.3.4.1            By Material
8.3.4.2            By Technology
8.3.4.3            By Application
8.3.5   Columbia
8.3.5.1            By Material
8.3.5.2            By Technology
8.3.5.3            By Application
8.3.6   Rest of Central, South America and Caribbean
8.3.6.1            By Material
8.3.6.2            By Technology
8.3.6.3            By Application
8.4       Europe
8.4.1   Economic Overview
8.4.2   Market Scenario
8.4.3   Germany
8.4.3.1            By Material
8.4.3.2            By Technology
8.4.3.3            By Application
8.4.4   France
8.4.4.1            By Material
8.4.4.2            By Technology
8.4.4.3            By Application
8.4.5   The U.K.
8.4.5.1            By Material
8.4.5.2            By Technology
8.4.5.3            By Application
8.4.6   Italy
8.4.6.1            By Material
8.4.6.2            By Technology
8.4.6.3            By Application
8.4.7   The Rest of Europe
8.4.7.1            By Material
8.4.7.2            By Technology
8.4.7.3            By Application
8.5       Asia-Pacific (APAC)
8.5.1   Economic Overview
8.5.2   Market Scenario
8.5.3   China
8.5.3.1            By Material
8.5.3.2            By Technology
8.5.3.3            By Application
8.5.4   Japan
8.5.4.1            By Material
8.5.4.2            By Technology
8.5.4.3            By Application
8.5.5   India
8.5.5.1            By Material
8.5.5.2            By Technology
8.5.5.3            By Application
8.5.6   Australia
8.5.6.1            By Material
8.5.6.2            By Technology
8.5.6.3            By Application
8.5.7   South Korea
8.5.7.1            By Material
8.5.7.2            By Technology
8.5.7.3            By Application
8.5.8   Rest of APAC
8.5.8.1            By Material
8.5.8.2            By Technology
8.5.8.3            By Application
8.6       The Middle East
8.6.1   Economic Overview
8.6.2   Market Scenario
8.6.3   Saudi Arabia
8.6.3.1            By Material
8.6.3.2            By Technology
8.6.3.3            By Application
8.6.4   The UAE
8.6.4.1            By Material
8.6.4.2            By Technology
8.6.4.3            By Application
8.6.5   Qatar
8.6.5.1            By Material
8.6.5.2            By Technology
8.6.5.3            By Application
8.6.6   Oman
8.6.6.1            By Material
8.6.6.2            By Technology
8.6.6.3            By Application
8.6.7   Turkey
8.6.7.1            By Material
8.6.7.2            By Technology
8.6.7.3            By Application
8.6.8   The Rest of the Middle East
8.6.8.1            By Material
8.6.8.2            By Technology
8.6.8.3            By Application
8.7       Africa
8.7.1   Economic Overview
8.7.2   Market Scenario
8.7.3   Nigeria
8.7.3.1            By Material
8.7.3.2            By Technology
8.7.3.3            By Application
8.7.4   South Africa
8.7.4.1            By Material
8.7.4.2            By Technology
8.7.4.3            By Application
8.7.5   The Rest of Africa
8.7.5.1            By Material
8.7.5.2            By Technology
8.7.5.3            By Application
9          Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers
9.1       Competition Dashboard
9.2       Industry Structure
9.3       Camfil AB
9.3.1   Business Overview
9.3.2   Financial Performance
9.3.3   Recent Developments
9.3.4   Product Portfolio
9.4       MANN+HUMMEL GmbH
9.4.1   Business Overview
9.4.2   Financial Performance
9.4.3   Recent Developments
9.4.4   Product Portfolio
9.5       Donaldson Company, Inc.
9.5.1   Business Overview
9.5.2   Financial Performance
9.5.3   Recent Developments
9.5.4   Product Portfolio
9.6       Filtration Group Corporation
9.6.1   Business Overview
9.6.2   Financial Performance
9.6.3   Recent Developments
9.6.4   Product Portfolio
9.7       Koch Filter
9.7.1   Business Overview
9.7.2   Financial Performance
9.7.3   Recent Developments
9.7.4   Product Portfolio
9.8       3M Company
9.8.1   Business Overview
9.8.2   Financial Performance
9.8.3   Recent Developments
9.8.4   Product Portfolio
9.9       Parker Hannifin Corporation
9.9.1   Business Overview
9.9.2   Financial Performance
9.9.3   Recent Developments
9.9.4   Product Portfolio
9.10    Ahlstrom-Munksjo
9.10.1 Business Overview
9.10.2 Financial Performance
9.10.3 Recent Developments
9.10.4 Product Portfolio
9.11    American Air Filter Company Inc.
9.11.1 Business Overview
9.11.2 Financial Performance
9.11.3 Recent Developments
9.11.4 Product Portfolio
9.12    Freudenberg Group
9.12.1 Business Overview
9.12.2 Financial Performance
9.12.3 Recent Developments
9.12.4 Product Portfolio
9.13    Emirates Industrial Filters
9.13.1 Business Overview
9.13.2 Financial Performance
9.13.3 Recent Developments
9.13.4 Product Portfolio
10        Conclusion & Recommendation
11        Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hvac-filters-market/toc


News Media

North America will Continue as Key Region for HVAC Filters Market


Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Power Quality Equipment Market: Information by Equipment (UPS, Harmonic Filters), Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), End-Users (Industrial & Manufacturing), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Downstream Processing Market: Information by Product (Chromatography Systems, Filters), Technique (Cell Disruption, Solid-liquid separation), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Information by Product (Smoke Evacuation Filters, Pencils), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Liquid Filters Market: Information by Fabric Material (Polymer), Filter Media (Woven, Non-woven), End-User (Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Mining), and Region — Forecast till 2029

HEPA Filters Market: Information by Type (HVAC Systems, Air Purifiers), End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Household), and Region —Forecast till 2029


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Carvana Stock?

    Shares of online car dealership Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) have fallen hard,  dropping 97% from their high. Unfortunately, Carvana is facing severe financial issues threatening the company's future. Nobody can be sure what will happen, but I'll break down the company's troubles to show you why the stock's risks aren't worth rolling the dice on now.

  • Why Redfin Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), an online real estate brokerage, were plunging this morning after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and said that Redfin's business is "fundamentally flawed." Unsurprisingly, some investors quickly hit the sell button this morning, sending Redfin's shares down 13.1% as of 10:39 a.m. ET. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein downgraded Redfin's stock to underperform (essentially a sell recommendation) from perform and put a price target on its stock of just $1.30.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • Stocks On The Rise: 12 Best To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best stocks that are on the rise. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Stocks On The Rise: 5 Best To Buy Now. The Fed just bumped up interest rates by 75 basis points, the fourth time in a row. Effective […]

  • Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -20% and 51.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) insiders have a reason to boast after seeing a US$431k addition to their US$5.7m investment

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last...

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY GIC IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT IN C$5.9 BILLION TRANSACTION

    Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN), GIC and Dream Industrial REIT ("DIR") (TSX: DIR.UN) today announced that they have entered into an agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") under which a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") between GIC and DIR will acquire Summit in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately C$5.9 billion, including the assumption of certain debt (the "Transaction").

  • 3 mREIT Industry Stocks to Bet on Amid Mortgage Market Mayhem

    While cooling housing activity and widening mortgage spread might lead to disappointing results in the near term, the REIT and Equity Trust industry participants like AGNC, LADR and ARR are better placed to ward off challenges.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Cyber Security Growth Stocks Worth Buying Hand Over Fist

    The worries about SoFi's student loans miss the fact that all of its other products are growing like crazy.

  • Why You Should Buy Qualcomm Stock Despite 3 Major Challenges

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) just released numbers for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 (which ended September 25). Three key challenges currently hamper Qualcomm. When Qualcomm publishes this document, it offers investors some geographical context for its growth.

  • 3 Top Buys for November

    Three that I think are top buys in November are Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Despite Twilio's stock falling 84% this year, its business hasn't skipped a beat. In the third quarter, Twilio's organic revenue (which excludes revenue from acquisitions made in the past 12 months) rose 32% YOY (year over year).

  • Palantir Is Almost Ready to Boogie, But Which Way? Try This Trade

    On Monday morning Palantir Technologies released the firm's third quarter financial results. Palantir was an old favorite of mine going back to the very start of its life as a publicly traded company. Well, since the stock's apex in September 2021, the share price has fallen roughly 73%.

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • Facebook parent Meta reportedly planning large-scale layoffs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Meta is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week.