U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.75
    -26.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,079.00
    -240.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,800.25
    -53.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.80
    -14.70 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.78
    -2.18 (-3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.10
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0106 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    +1.76 (+7.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0077 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6820
    -1.1070 (-0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,111.76
    +430.02 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.24
    +14.78 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,367.75
    -131.85 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

HVAC Market Set to Experience Steady Growth at CAGR of 5.5% Due to Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Systems and Technological Advancements

IndexBox, Inc.
·3 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research firm IndexBox has published a new report on the global HVAC market, providing detailed analysis, forecasts, and insights into the industry. The report, which can be accessed on the IndexBox website via this link https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-hvac-equipment-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/, offers trial access to the platform's market data to interested parties.

The report includes market forecasts until 2030, with a comprehensive analysis of the factors driving and limiting growth in the industry. Key growth drivers include rising demand for energy-efficient systems, increasing construction activities, and technological advancements. However, the industry also faces challenges such as high installation and maintenance costs, environmental concerns, and market saturation.

The report also provides an overview of the major industries consuming HVAC equipment, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The major consuming industries affect the demand for HVAC equipment, and the report explores the key factors driving demand in each sector.

The residential HVAC segment is driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly systems, which has led to the development of smart and connected home systems. The segment is also driven by increasing home construction and renovation activities. The commercial HVAC segment, on the other hand, is driven by the growth in the construction and retail sectors. The use of HVAC systems in commercial buildings is necessary to maintain indoor air quality and comfortable temperature levels, making the segment a key driver of the industry's growth.

In the industrial HVAC segment, there is a growing demand for process cooling and heating systems in industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The use of HVAC systems in these industries is essential to maintain specific temperature and humidity levels, ensuring product quality and safety.

The global HVAC market is highly competitive and is divided into several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for HVAC systems, with the United States being the primary contributor to the region's growth. The growth of the market in the region is due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient systems, technological advancements, and stringent regulations on energy consumption.

In Europe, the market is driven by the rising demand for air conditioning systems in residential and commercial buildings. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for HVAC systems, driven by the growth in the construction industry and the rising demand for energy-efficient systems. The market in South America and the Middle East and Africa is also expected to experience significant growth due to increasing investments in infrastructure development and industrialization.

The report also highlights the major manufacturers in the industry, including Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., and Lennox International Inc.

According to Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, "Our report on the global HVAC market provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including its growth prospects, major drivers and challenges, and key players. We believe this report will be a valuable resource for anyone interested in this important sector."

For more information or to purchase the report, please visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-hvac-equipment-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: HVAC market, global, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges.

CONTACT: contact Mekhrona Dzhuraeva, Editor, at media@indexbox.io.


Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls as US holds off refilling strategic reserve

    (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Friday on worries about a potential oversupply after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years. "There is a sell-off from the view that the United States will not refill oil reserve even if the WTI prices are at $67-$72 a barrel," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities. Granholm told lawmakers that it would be difficult to take advantage of the low prices this year to add to stockpiles, which are currently at their lowest level since 1983 following sales directed by President Joe Biden last year.

  • Gas Demand Recovery in Europe Gathers Pace as Prices Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- European companies are using more natural gas as prices drop to levels seen before the Ukraine war, putting a potential strain on preparations for another winter with limited Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fe

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Ford Shares Could Start to Go Downhill

    Ford Motor Co has been around since 1903, and it's a household name when it comes to Americans who are thinking about cars and trucks. I am not sure Henry Ford would recognize the company today. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Accenture Shares Jump After Plan to Slash 19,000 Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc surged after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in a consultancy sector battling strong economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After

  • China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL plans to start this year the mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based ones, its chairman said. M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. CATL disclosed in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery-pack technology.

  • Let's Pump the Brakes On GameStop's Profitable Quarter

    At the risk of angering the meme stocks/Reddit crowd, the company's trajectory still looks a lot more like Sears than it does like Best Buy's.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • The 10 Years Before Retirement Are Critical. How to Be Ready.

    While retirement planning is a decadeslong endeavor, the way you handle your final decade before leaving the workforce will have a critical impact on how ready you’ll be when that day finally arrives. “It hits about 10 years out—this train is coming to me,” says Danielle Byrd Thompson, a financial professional at Equitable Advisors in Washington, D.C. “It’s like a time clock is starting.” Of course, that final stretch is far easier to navigate when the stock market cooperates.

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Crude Price Remains Favorable

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • ‘Ghost jobs’ are the latest thing workers need to worry about: That role you’re applying for might actually be fake

    If you’ve ever applied to a job only to hear back that the company isn’t actually hiring for the listing, you're the victim of a ghost job.

  • The U.S. May Ban TikTok. How China Could Retaliate.

    China could attempt to block a forced sale, or it could go tit-for-tat with U.S. companies, Adam Segal writes.

  • Financial turbulence widens door to private equity in fast-growing aerospace sector

    Financial sector headwinds are creating fresh openings for private equity investments in aerospace, as suppliers' need for capital to meet soaring demand for planes and parts risks further turbulence, executives said. Demand from aircraft manufacturing giants has soared on the back of surging global air travel following a pandemic-induced slump. "While the overall economy may see slower growth or enter into a recession, aerospace suppliers need capital now to support the significant increased demand," said Charlie Compton, partner at Boca Raton, Florida-based AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in investments in aerospace and other sectors.