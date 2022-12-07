HVAC market size to grow by USD 74.02 billion, Opportunities led by Arkema Group and Carrier Global Corp. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC market is fragmented due to the presence of international and regional vendors. Regional vendors are providing customized HVAC systems at lower prices than international vendors to increase their market presence. Although several new vendors are foraying into the market, they find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. During the forecast period, the competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify with increasing product launches, technological innovations, and strategic mergers and acquisitions.
The HVAC market size is forecast to grow by USD 74.02 billion and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.
HVAC Market 2022-2026: Scope
The HVAC market report covers the following areas:
HVAC Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Geography
HVAC Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Arkema Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu General Ltd., Gree Electric, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
What are the Key Data Covered in this HVAC Market Report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the HVAC market size and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC market vendors.
HVAC Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
176
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 74.02 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
5.93
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Arkema Group, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu General Ltd., Gree Electric, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Paloma Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Trane Technologies plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global HVAC market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 HVAC equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 HVAC services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Arkema Group
12.4 Carrier Global Corp.
12.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.
12.6 Danfoss AS
12.7 Emerson Electric Co.
12.8 Fujitsu General Ltd.
12.9 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
12.10 Johnson Controls International Plc
12.11 Lennox International Inc.
12.12 LG Electronics Inc.
12.13 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.
12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.17 Trane Technologies plc
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
