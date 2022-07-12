HVAC Market to Witness 3.12% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 68.8 Billion from 2020 to 2025

Growing Construction Sector to Boost the Market Growth, Non-residential End-users Accounted for the Largest Market Share in the Base Year, and Market Growth in APAC will be Fastest

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Market by End-user (non-residential and residential), Type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The HVAC market is segmented by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the heating ventilation and air conditioning market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing population, climatic conditions, increasing urbanization, and demographic changes will facilitate the heating ventilation and air conditioning market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, The HVAC market value is set to grow by USD 68.8 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.57% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

HVAC Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The growing construction sector is notably driving the heating ventilation and air conditioning market growth. The construction sector plays a major role in driving the demand for HVAC systems. With the increase in construction of commercial and residential buildings, the demand for HVAC equipment and services has been increasing, thereby driving the growth of the global Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market. The construction industry is expanding significantly across the globe. There are a lot of factors leading to the expansion of the construction industry. APAC is the major market for construction and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The primary reason for the growth is the ongoing developments in the infrastructure and real estate sectors in the region. The commercial building sector has seen an upswing in office construction activities, particularly for the technology and finance firms. This is due to an increase in private investments. Similarly, hotel and hospital construction activities will propel the demand for HVAC systems.

Market Challenges

The major challenge impeding the heating ventilation and air conditioning market growth is the high market competition. The presence of many regional and international players has increased market competitiveness. Many international players are unable to retain their foothold in the market owing to low-cost offerings of HVAC components and parts by regional vendors. Some HVAC vendors in APAC sell components and parts at subsidized rates, reducing sales of high-quality premium products provided by international players. This affects the pricing strategy, R&D investments, and brand image of established international players. The competition in the market has increased due to joint ventures and strategic alliances to enhance energy management and automation. For instance, in June 2017, Midea Group announced its plans to set up a manufacturing facility near Pune, India. As air conditioning systems are key components of building solutions, this partnership helped both companies innovate and deliver high-quality HVAC solutions to their consumers.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The HVAC market is segmented by End-user (non-residential and residential) and Type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services). The heating ventilation and air conditioning market share growth by the non-residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. An increase in the construction of these end-users will drive the growth of the global heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market. Owing to the adoption of green technology, the demand for HVAC units has increased simultaneously as they help in energy savings. The rise in the number of net-zero buildings is the major trend in the construction business.

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Trane Technologies Plc

The HVAC market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

