HVAC Market to Witness 3.12% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 68.8 Billion from 2020 to 2025

·10 min read

Growing Construction Sector to Boost the Market Growth, Non-residential End-users Accounted for the Largest Market Share in the Base Year, and Market Growth in APAC will be Fastest

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Market by End-user (non-residential and residential), Type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The HVAC market is segmented by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the heating ventilation and air conditioning market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing population, climatic conditions, increasing urbanization, and demographic changes will facilitate the heating ventilation and air conditioning market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, The HVAC market value is set to grow by USD 68.8 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.57% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is delivering key market data to more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. View Snapshot of the Report

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver

The growing construction sector is notably driving the heating ventilation and air conditioning market growth. The construction sector plays a major role in driving the demand for HVAC systems. With the increase in construction of commercial and residential buildings, the demand for HVAC equipment and services has been increasing, thereby driving the growth of the global Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market. The construction industry is expanding significantly across the globe. There are a lot of factors leading to the expansion of the construction industry. APAC is the major market for construction and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The primary reason for the growth is the ongoing developments in the infrastructure and real estate sectors in the region. The commercial building sector has seen an upswing in office construction activities, particularly for the technology and finance firms. This is due to an increase in private investments. Similarly, hotel and hospital construction activities will propel the demand for HVAC systems.

  • Market Challenges

The major challenge impeding the heating ventilation and air conditioning market growth is the high market competition. The presence of many regional and international players has increased market competitiveness. Many international players are unable to retain their foothold in the market owing to low-cost offerings of HVAC components and parts by regional vendors. Some HVAC vendors in APAC sell components and parts at subsidized rates, reducing sales of high-quality premium products provided by international players. This affects the pricing strategy, R&D investments, and brand image of established international players. The competition in the market has increased due to joint ventures and strategic alliances to enhance energy management and automation. For instance, in June 2017, Midea Group announced its plans to set up a manufacturing facility near Pune, India. As air conditioning systems are key components of building solutions, this partnership helped both companies innovate and deliver high-quality HVAC solutions to their consumers. 

Interested to Procure the Data with Strategy & Insights? Request Sample Copy (Including Graphs & Tables) of this Report

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The HVAC market is segmented by End-user (non-residential and residential) and Type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services). The heating ventilation and air conditioning market share growth by the non-residential segment will be significant during the forecast period.  An increase in the construction of these end-users will drive the growth of the global heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market. Owing to the adoption of green technology, the demand for HVAC units has increased simultaneously as they help in energy savings. The rise in the number of net-zero buildings is the major trend in the construction business.

Download Sample Report Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments on Higher Priority

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned

  • Carrier Global Corp.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Danfoss AS

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Lennox International Inc.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Midea Group Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Trane Technologies Plc

The HVAC market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To Recover from Post COVID-19 Impact, Market Vendors should Focus More on the Growth Prospects in the Fast-growing Segments. Read Sample Report for More Such Insights

Similar Reports on HVAC Market

HVAC Control Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The HVAC control systems market size is expected to reach a value of USD 6.53 billion, at a CAGR of 6.09%, during 2021-2025. According to our comprehensive survey, factors such as rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls are projected to significantly support market growth during the forecast period. Find More Research Insights Here

Commercial HVAC Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The commercial HVAC market share is estimated to surge by USD 22.09 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 4.2%. 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the commercial HVAC market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Find More Research Insights Here

HVAC Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.57%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 68.8 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.12

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Trane Technologies Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 HVAC equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 HVAC services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Competitive scenario

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Carrier Global Corp.

  • 11.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 11.5 Danfoss AS

  • 11.6 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 11.8 Lennox International Inc.

  • 11.9 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 11.10 Midea Group Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Trane Technologies Plc

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvac-market-to-witness-3-12-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--market-value-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-68-8-billion-from-2020-to-2025--301583077.html

SOURCE Technavio

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as a renewed increase in China’s virus cases fed into weakness across global markets and the US awarded more crude from its reserves.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWest Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped to settle at $104.09 a barrel.