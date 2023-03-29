HVAC rental equipment market size to grow by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026: Enforcement of favorable regulations to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC rental equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67%. The enforcement of favorable regulations is driving market growth. Organizations such as the EPA and OSHA in the US have imposed regulations related to environment and worker safety. Some of the key regulations imposed by OSHA are 1910 Subpart D, 1910 Subpart G, 1910 Subpart J, and 1910 Subpart L. Organizations such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the International Code Council (ICC) regulated combustible. In addition, various provisions and standards imposed by organizations such as the MSHA promote worker safety. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2022-2026

The use of energy-efficient solutions is a key trend in the market. As consumers are increasingly focusing on environment-friendly and energy-efficient products, manufacturers of HVAC equipment have started to use advanced raw materials and production technologies. HVAC equipment rental service providers are including energy-efficient HVAC equipment in their portfolios. Such equipment provides a high level of accuracy in operations. Therefore, developments in HVAC equipment will support the growth of the HVAC rental equipment market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market - Request a sample report

HVAC rental equipment market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential).

The industrial segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing investments in the food and beverages, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, mining, and power industries are driving the growth of this segment. The investments mainly include the expenditure on industrial HVAC to make industrial processes more efficient. The need for efficiency, speed, and security in industrial operations is increasing among various end-users. These factors will fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global HVAC rental equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global HVAC rental equipment market.

APAC will account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key contributors to the HVAC rental equipment market growth in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Increasing construction of data centers will drive the HVAC rental equipment market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters - Download a sample report

HVAC rental equipment market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global HVAC rental equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of many international, regional, and country-specific vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer HVAC rental equipment in the market are Aggreko Plc, Air on Location Inc., Air Solutions LLC, Andrews Sykes Group Plc, Ashtead Group plc, Big Ten Rentals Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Caterpillar Inc., City Air Toronto, Enercare Inc., Entech Sales and Service LLC, GAL Power Systems, Herc Rentals Inc., HVAC Rentals, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership, TK Rentals Sdn Bhd, Trane Technologies Plc, and United Rentals Inc. and others.

International players offer a wide range of energy-efficient HVAC equipment and provide rental services, while local vendors generally cater to specific end-user applications. This, in turn, has led to intense competition in the market. Hence, vendors are focusing on offering HVAC rental equipment based on customers' requirements. They are also expected to face intense competition from the growing unorganized market in emerging countries such as China and India. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

Aggreko Plc – The company offers HVAC rental equipment such as generators, chillers, and cooling towers.

Ashtead Group plc - The company offers HVAC rental equipment under its brand Sunbelt Rentals.

Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers HVAC rental equipment such as chillers, air conditioners, and cooling towers.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

HVAC rental equipment market – Major challenges

Risks associated with HVAC equipment renting are challenging the market growth. Technological advances and the decreasing residual value of HVAC equipment are some of the major risks associated with HVAC equipment rentals. The popularity of other types of equipment financing, such as loans and leasing, has increased. New and efficient versions of HVAC equipment are also being introduced frequently into the market. Therefore, rented HVAC equipment is likely to become outdated after the rental period. Moreover, HVAC equipment that has been used for a long duration has a lower market value for renting when compared to the latest equipment. In addition, HVAC equipment can get severely damaged during extreme conditions, which reduces its value. Thus, the risks associated with renting HVAC equipment can hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this HVAC rental equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC rental equipment market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC rental equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC rental equipment market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC rental equipment market vendors

HVAC Rental Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aggreko Plc, Air on Location Inc., Air Solutions LLC, Andrews Sykes Group Plc, Ashtead Group plc, Big Ten Rentals Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Caterpillar Inc., City Air Toronto, Enercare Inc., Entech Sales and Service LLC, GAL Power Systems, Herc Rentals Inc., HVAC Rentals, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership, TK Rentals Sdn Bhd, Trane Technologies Plc, and United Rentals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

