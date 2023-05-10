HVAC services market size to grow by USD 75.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, Robust growth of the construction industry to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC services market size is estimated to grow by USD 75.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 45% of market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Services Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

HVAC services market - Segmentation assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on service type (air conditioning services, heating services, and ventilation services), end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The conditioning services segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Air conditioners are used in various venues, such as apartments, shopping malls, business establishments, and entertainment centers. They optimize indoor environments and temperatures. The demand for air conditioning services is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to economic growth. Hence, factors such as the growing construction industry, deregulation of the real estate and construction sector, high potential for energy savings, and low and easy maintenance requirements are driving the growth of the heating, ventilating, and air conditioning services market during the forecast period.

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global HVAC services market.

The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to factors such as rapid growth in population, extreme climatic conditions, rising urbanization, and expansion of the middle-income population. The growth in commercial and residential construction is driving the demand for HVAC systems in the region, which also affects the energy-efficient HVAC systems market. Hence, the adoption of green building initiatives in developing countries such as China and India is driving the demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems in APAC.

The robust growth of the construction industry is driving market growth.

There have been various developments in the construction industry, such as new construction in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Innovations in building design and a high focus on energy efficiency have created an opportunity for HVAC service providers to expand their market.

In addition, government regulations by countries compel HVAC system vendors to comply with industry standards. For instance, the Commercial Building Disclosure by the Government of Australia provides incentives to improve the performance and efficiency of HVAC systems.

In addition, HVAC systems are increasingly used for installations in the residential construction market, especially in developed countries such as the US.

Thus, the robust growth of the construction industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the global heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) services market during the forecast period.

Advanced monitoring systems and intelligent technologies are the leading trends in the market.

Monitoring systems help in tracking the energy consumption of buildings.

The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with HVAC systems provides various new avenues for the market.

The commercial building sector is one of the earliest adopters of this technology. IoT links components or systems with network connectivity to the internet and enables them to send and receive data.

IoT allows devices to communicate without human-to-human or human-to-computer intervention and helps commercial building owners develop efficient systems for building processes.

Hence, advances in technology will support the growth of the global heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) services market during the forecast period.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials are challenging market growth.

Many key vendors enter into long-term contracts with suppliers to reduce the impact of fluctuations.

Some of the major raw materials used in the manufacturing of HVAC equipment include stainless steel, iron, bronze, and copper.

This directly impacts the global heating, ventilating, and air conditioning services market. The prices of these raw materials depend on factors such as inflation, production, and supply.

Hence, such challenges are expected to impede the growth of the HVAC services market during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC services market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC services market vendors

The industrial HVAC market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,714.13 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (process industry and discrete industry), type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The commercial HVAC market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 24.63 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (equipment and services), type (heat pump, furnaces, boilers, and unitary heaters), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

HVAC Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 75.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical Inc, Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA, Ferguson Enterprises, LLC, Fujitsu General Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J and J Air Conditioning, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nortek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Service Logic, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global HVAC Services Market 2023-2027

