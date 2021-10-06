U.S. markets closed

HVAC Services Market Size to Increase by $ 21.52 Mn Between 2021-2025 | Development of EV Charging Infrastructure to Drive Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in HVAC Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global HVAC services market is expected to grow by USD 21.52 million during 2021-2025. However, the market's growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the development of EV charging infrastructure and the growing demand for replacements in developed countries. However, the high cost of batteries used in EVs will challenge growth.

Download Our Research Report to unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the growth of HVAC services market.

HVAC Services Market: End-user Landscape

By end-user, the market witnessed significant demand for HVAC services from the non-residential segment in 2020. The market growth in the non-residential end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period.

HVAC Services Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for HVAC services in APAC.

Check out our latest HVAC Services Market Report to Prioritize your Marketing Spend and Maximize ROI at the earliest!

Companies Covered:

  • ABM Industries Inc.

  • Air Comfort

  • Alexander Mechanical

  • Blue Star Ltd.

  • Carrier Global Corp.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • ENGIE SA

  • National HVAC Service

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Global Industrial HVAC Market - Global industrial HVAC market is segmented by end-user (process industry and discrete industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global HVAC Test Instruments Market - Global HVAC test instruments market is segmented by application (airflow and quality, temperature and humidity, electrical, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
HVAC Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of over 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 21.52 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.96

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical, Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., ENGIE SA, National HVAC Service, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvac-services-market-size-to-increase-by--21-52-mn-between-2021-2025--development-of-ev-charging-infrastructure-to-drive-growth--technavio-301391945.html

SOURCE Technavio

