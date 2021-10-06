HVAC Services Market Size to Increase by $ 21.52 Mn Between 2021-2025 | Development of EV Charging Infrastructure to Drive Growth | Technavio
The global HVAC services market is expected to grow by USD 21.52 million during 2021-2025. However, the market's growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the development of EV charging infrastructure and the growing demand for replacements in developed countries. However, the high cost of batteries used in EVs will challenge growth.
HVAC Services Market: End-user Landscape
By end-user, the market witnessed significant demand for HVAC services from the non-residential segment in 2020. The market growth in the non-residential end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period.
HVAC Services Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for HVAC services in APAC.
Companies Covered:
ABM Industries Inc.
Air Comfort
Alexander Mechanical
Blue Star Ltd.
Carrier Global Corp.
Daikin Industries Ltd.
ENGIE SA
National HVAC Service
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
HVAC Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of over 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 21.52 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.96
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, UK, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical, Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., ENGIE SA, National HVAC Service, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
