HVAC Systems Market Size in India to Grow by USD 2.77 Bn, Growing Demand for Inverter HVAC Systems to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Systems Market in India 2022-2026

Key Market Driver

The growing demand for inverter HVAC systems is driving the growth of the HVAC systems market in India. This demand is fueled by the rise in disposable income and improving standards of living. The presence of extreme weather conditions is also driving the demand. The average temperature in India has grown continuously over the years. In addition, the rise in investments by the government in infrastructure development is supporting the demand for HVAC systems. The demand is increasing in both non-residential and residential segments. The increasing awareness about the need to reduce energy consumption and the rising focus on energy-efficient products are supporting the adoption of inverter-type split ACs.

Market Segmentation

By application, the split AC segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness about the need to reduce energy consumption is supporting the adoption of inverter split ACs. HVAC system manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios by introducing inverter split ACs, especially in the residential segment.

Vendor Landscape

The HVAC systems market in India is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market has a strong presence of numerous vendors. The continuous rise in the demand for HVAC systems in India, both from the residential and non-residential segments, is intensifying the competition among market vendors. This is leading to the introduction of products that are differentiated in terms of factors such as the technology and refrigerant used. Moreover, factors such as the growth of the IT and ITES industry and the rising focus on domestic manufacturing are expected to drive the demand for HVAC systems in the non-residential segment. This is expected to intensify the competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Air Control India Pvt Ltd

Blue Star Ltd

Daikin Industries Ltd

Fujitsu General Ltd

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. LTD.

Havells India Ltd

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IFB Industries Ltd

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Trane Technologies Plc

Voltas Ltd

Whirlpool Corp.

HVAC Systems Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.26 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Control India Pvt Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Daikin Industries Ltd, Fujitsu General Ltd, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., Havells India Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IFB Industries Ltd, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Plc, Voltas Ltd, and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

