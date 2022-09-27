U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,693.75
    +23.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,515.00
    +172.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,396.25
    +80.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.70
    +14.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.97
    +0.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.80
    +3.40 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.44
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9634
    +0.0022 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • Vix

    32.26
    +2.34 (+7.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0769
    +0.0086 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4670
    -0.2130 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,771.71
    +904.06 (+4.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.94
    +19.84 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,651.60
    +220.05 (+0.83%)
     

HVAC Systems Market Size in India to Grow by USD 2.77 Bn, Growing Demand for Inverter HVAC Systems to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Systems Market in India by Application (non-residential and residential) and Product (Split AC, Window AC, and Others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the HVAC systems market size in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.77 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Systems Market in India 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Systems Market in India 2022-2026

Key Market Driver

The growing demand for inverter HVAC systems is driving the growth of the HVAC systems market in India. This demand is fueled by the rise in disposable income and improving standards of living. The presence of extreme weather conditions is also driving the demand. The average temperature in India has grown continuously over the years. In addition, the rise in investments by the government in infrastructure development is supporting the demand for HVAC systems. The demand is increasing in both non-residential and residential segments. The increasing awareness about the need to reduce energy consumption and the rising focus on energy-efficient products are supporting the adoption of inverter-type split ACs.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By application, the split AC segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness about the need to reduce energy consumption is supporting the adoption of inverter split ACs. HVAC system manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios by introducing inverter split ACs, especially in the residential segment.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments of the HVAC systems market in India and regional opportunities in the  report

Vendor Landscape

The HVAC systems market in India is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market has a strong presence of numerous vendors. The continuous rise in the demand for HVAC systems in India, both from the residential and non-residential segments, is intensifying the competition among market vendors. This is leading to the introduction of products that are differentiated in terms of factors such as the technology and refrigerant used. Moreover, factors such as the growth of the IT and ITES industry and the rising focus on domestic manufacturing are expected to drive the demand for HVAC systems in the non-residential segment. This is expected to intensify the competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Air Control India Pvt Ltd

  • Blue Star Ltd

  • Daikin Industries Ltd

  • Fujitsu General Ltd

  • Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Haier Smart Home Co. LTD.

  • Havells India Ltd

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • IFB Industries Ltd

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Trane Technologies Plc

  • Voltas Ltd

  • Whirlpool Corp.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

HVAC Control Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The HVAC control systems market share is expected to increase by USD 6.53 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The energy-efficient HVAC systems market share is expected to increase by USD 24.37 billion from 2021 to 2026.

HVAC Systems Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.77 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.26

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Air Control India Pvt Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Daikin Industries Ltd, Fujitsu General Ltd, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., Havells India Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IFB Industries Ltd, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Plc, Voltas Ltd, and Whirlpool Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Split AC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Window AC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Blue Star Ltd

  • 10.4 Daikin Industries Ltd

  • 10.5 Havells India Ltd

  • 10.6 IFB Industries Ltd

  • 10.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • 10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 10.9 Panasonic Corp

  • 10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Voltas Ltd

  • 10.12 Whirlpool Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvac-systems-market-size-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-2-77-bn-growing-demand-for-inverter-hvac-systems-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301632828.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.“Last month, the price of oil worldwide is down,” Biden said at a meeting of the White House Competition Council. “We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump, though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits -- billions of dollars in profit.”US oil futures

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for a large expansion in South San Francisco

    Drug giant Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for 300,000 square feet of additional space in South San Francisco. Multiple sources with knowledge of the company's real estate strategy confirmed the large requirement, though they could not provide additional details. A spokesperson said on Monday that Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has two locations in South San Francisco totaling approximately 130,000 square feet, but declined to comment on its expansion plans.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Calgary-based Suncor plans to buy up to C$1.75 billion ($1.27 billion) of securities from 10 series of outstanding notes in US and Canadian dollars, the company said in a statement Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc., another large Canadian oil company, did a similar offer earlier this month. Suncor is going ahead with the tender weeks after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the

  • SIGA Announces $16M Procurement Orders For Its Monkeypox Treatment

    SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA) received approximately $16 million in international procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in August and early September. The orders include an approximate $10 million order by the European Commission and approximately $6 million of orders from two countries in the Asia Pacific region, one of which is a new customer. The order from the European Commission is for emergency short-term stockpiling and/or deployment of oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in connect

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 14% to 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Let's examine two stocks worth keeping in this challenging market and beyond: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Abbott Laboratories focuses on medical devices, although it has a diversified business with multiple segments that allow it to navigate difficult times. For instance, when the company's medical devices segment took a hit during the pandemic, its diagnostics unit picked up the slack.

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google's India policy head Gulati resigns - sources

    Google's head of public policy for India has resigned just five months after taking the job, two sources told Reuters, at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country. The reasons for Archana Gulati's resignation were not immediately clear. Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank, declined to comment.

  • Hurricane Ian Looms, But Oil Prices Fall to January Levels

    Crude oil prices slide further as the U.S. dollar strengthens while Hurricane Ian could impact some refiners.

  • Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption

    The company is seeking legal counsel to help it navigate crypto, NFT and DeFi regulations as it expands its web3 efforts.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.