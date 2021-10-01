U.S. markets closed

HVAC Valves Market to Record $ 1.69 Bn Growth between 2021 and 2025 | Analyzing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, "HVAC Valves Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

The HVAC valves market is estimated to grow by USD 1.69 billion between 2021 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing residential and commercial construction activities and increase in demand for centralized HVAC solutions will drive the growth of the HVAC Valves Market during 2021-2025. However, failure issues with HVAC solutions might hamper the market growth.

The growing preference for customized HVAC valves will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, stringent regulations associated with the development of HVAC valves are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The HVAC valves market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AVK Holding AS, BELIMO Holding AG, Danfoss AS, Flowserve Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mueller Industries Inc., SAMSON Controls Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the HVAC valves market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into ball valves, globe valves, butterfly valves, and other valves. The market witnessed strong growth in the ball valves segment in 2020.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

HVAC Valves Market Scope


Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerating at almost 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.69 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.67

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South
America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
engagement scope

Companies profiled

AVK Holding AS, BELIMO Holding AG, Danfoss AS,
Flowserve Corp., Honeywell International Inc.,
Johnson Controls International Plc, Mueller Industries
Inc., SAMSON Controls Inc., Schneider Electric SE,
and Siemens AG.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment
analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer
dynamics, and market condition analysis for the
forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are
looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get
segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvac-valves-market-to-record--1-69-bn-growth-between-2021-and-2025--analyzing-growth-in-industrial-machinery-industry--technavio-301389324.html

SOURCE Technavio

