HVDC Converter Stations Market to Record almost $ 4 Bn Growth between 2021 and 2025 | Major Growth Expected in APAC | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVDC converter stations market size is expected to increase by USD 3.94 billion between 2021 and 2025, registering a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in HVDC Converter Stations Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in HVDC Converter Stations Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The HVDC converter stations market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the increase in global power demand as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The technological advances in HVDC technology will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The HVDC Converter Stations Market is segmented by Technology (LCC and VSC) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the HVDC converter market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The HVDC converter stations market covers the following areas:

HVDC Converter Stations Market Sizing
HVDC Converter Stations Market Forecast
HVDC Converter Stations Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Alstom Holdings SA

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • NR Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.

Related Reports:
Global Industrial Relays Market - Global industrial relays market is segmented by product (electromechanical relays, solid-state relays, hybrid relays, reed relays, and general-purpose relays), end-user (process industries and discrete industries), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market - Global power transmission lines and towers market is segmented by type (HVAC and HVDC) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
HVDC Converter Stations Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 11%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 3.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.38

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 75%

Key consumer countries

China, India, US, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Alstom Holdings SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NR Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

