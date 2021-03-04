HVDC PP Film Capacitor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Trends, opportunities, and forecast of PP film capacitors in the global HVDC market to 2025 by technology (line commutated converter and voltage sourced converter), installation type (open rack and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

The future of PP film capacitors in the global HVDC market looks promising with opportunities in the high voltage power transmission industry. The use of PP film capacitors in the global HVDC market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected grow with a CAGR of 9% to 11% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing installation for HVDC system and low transmission loss and better stability of HVDC line.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing size of capacitors and growing adoption of multi-terminal HVDC systems. TDK, ABB, Vishay, AVX, and General Electric are among the major PP film capacitor manufacturers in the global HVDC market.



The analyst forecasts that voltage sourced converter systems will remain the largest technology segment in terms of use of PP film capacitors due to growth in offshore wind capacity and black-start capability and finer reactive power control of VSC as compared to LCC technology.



Open rack will remain the largest installation type segment during the forecast period driven by increasing open rack installation of HVDC systems.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume during the forecast period. Growing demand for electricity due to huge investment in infrastructure and urbanization, increasing investment in renewable energy, and implementation of UHVDC in China have resulted in high demand for PP based capacitors in this region.



The study includes trends and forecasts of PP film capacitors in the global HVDC market by technology, installation type, and region as follows:



By Technology [Volume (K Units) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:



Line Commutated Converter (LCC)Voltage Sourced Converter (VSC)

By Installation Type [Volume (K Units) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Open Rack Others



By Region [Volume (K Units) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesEuropeAsia PacificChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the PP film capacitor companies in the global HVDC market profiled in this report include ABB Ltd., Yageo Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, AVX, TDK, and General Electric.



Features of PP Film Capacitors in the Global HVDC Market



Market Size Estimates: PP film capacitors in the global HVDC market size estimation in terms of value ($M) & volume (K Units)Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by technology and installation typeRegional Analysis: PP film capacitors for the HVDC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different technologies, installation types, and regions for PP film capacitors for the HVDC market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of PP film capacitors in the global HVDC market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities of PP film capacitors in the HVDC market by technology (line commutated converter and voltage sourced converter), installation type (open rack and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of PP film capacitor in the global HVDC market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to PP film capacitors in the global HVDC market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in PP film capacitors for the global HVDC market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers of PP film capacitors in the global HVDC market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in PP film capacitors for the global HVDC market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major PP film capacitor players in the global HVDC market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes for PP film capacitors in the global HVDC market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global HVDC market in terms of PP film capacitor use?

