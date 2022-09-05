U.S. markets closed

HVDC Transmission Market size worth $ 13.34 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·5 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

Growing electricity consumption, growing demand for cost-effective solutions for long-distance power transmission, the rising market for valves and circuit breakers and growing demand for VSC technology are the major factors leading to the growth of HVDC Transmission Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “HVDC Transmission Market” By Technology (Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC) Based, Voltage Source Converter (VSC) Based, and Line Commutated Converter (LCC) Based), By Application (Bulk Power Transmission, Interconnecting Grids, and Infeed Urban Areas), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the HVDC Transmission Market size was valued at USD 7.93 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.34 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3880

Browse in-depth TOC onHVDC Transmission Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global HVDC Transmission Market Overview

The interconnection of HVDC and therefore the AC grid has toughened the reliability and capacity of power grids. Growing electricity consumption is one of the first factors driving the worldwide HVDC Transmission Market. The population is increasing rapidly, thereby increasing electricity consumption. More and more electrically powered devices are currently getting used to scale back fossil fuels and carbon emissions are being substituted by new technologies which also cause higher electricity consumption. The growing need for cable-based transmission rather than transmission through overhead lines is that the other factor liable for the expansion of the worldwide HVDC Transmission Market. Overhead transmission lines aren’t insulated and hence the danger of human safety is high. Cable based transmission lines require insulation so that the live cables don’t touch the world and obtain shorted, and hence the adoption of cable-based transmission lines is increasing, thereby boosting the expansion of the HVDC Transmission Market.

Electricity transmission through such lines leads to much lower transmission losses owing to high voltage during transmission and therefore the nature of direct current, and hence the adoption of high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission is increasing significantly. The need for lesser space for the towers carrying HVDC transmission lines is additionally one of the key factors driving the worldwide HVDC Transmission Market. Power faults during short circuits within the AC power grid may hamper the expansion of the worldwide HVDC Transmission Market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEXANS, NKT A/S, Hitachi Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric, Prysmian Group, American Superconductor, LSIS Co. Ltd., C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd., TransGrid Solutions, ATCO LTD., Doble Engineering Company, HVDC Technologies Ltd., Eltek, Origin Co. Ltd., Abengoa, TDK Electronics AG and AECOM among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global HVDC Transmission Market On the basis of Technology, Application, and Geography.

  • HVDC Transmission Market, By Technology

    • Capacitor Commutated Converter Based

    • Voltage Source Converter Based

    • Line Commutated Converter Based

  • HVDC Transmission Market, By Application

    • Bulk Power Transmission

    • Interconnecting Grids

    • Infeed Urban Areas

  • HVDC Transmission Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Visualize HVDC Transmission Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


