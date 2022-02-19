U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9750
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,145.71
    -574.70 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

HVDC Transmission Systems Market in the UK: 7.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVDC Transmission Systems Market Report in UK is segmented by Type (subsea transmission, underground transmission, and overhead transmission) and Component (converter stations and transmission medium). The optimal solution for long-distance transmission is notably driving the market growth in UK, although factors such as limited power ratings for IGBTs and issues with circuit breakers may impede the market growth.

Attractive Opportunities in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market in UK by Type and Component - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market in UK by Type and Component - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moreover, the market value is set to grow by USD 328.38 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.78% from 2021 to 2026- as per the latest report by Technavio.

For more insights on Market Size, Share, YOY, and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

The high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems market share growth in UK by the subsea transmission segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for renewable energy in the country will drive the demand for subsea transmission in the UK, which is enhancing the demand for subsea transmission systems.

Download FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Optimal solution for long-distance transmission power to boost the market growth

The increasing demand for power for commercial, industrial, and household activities has increased the need to develop a diverse energy generation portfolio. HVDC technology helps in transmitting a large voltage of power over long distances. The power loss during transmission is less than high voltage alternate current (HVAC) technology. Furthermore, HVDC systems can adapt any frequency and voltage as they are asynchronous. In addition, the HVDC systems also do not create any short-circuit current level and can be efficiently used in interconnecting the AC transmission systems. Such factors are fueling the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Limited power ratings for IGBTs and issues with circuit breakers to hamper the market growth

In HVDC technology, semiconductors are an essential element in switching operations, as these operations are done using semiconductors or hybrid semiconductors. However, the main problem is switching operations in the HVDC circuit breaker. The circuit breakers need to have high switching capabilities, or the circuit breaker gets damaged, leading to electricity supply breakdown. The issues with the components are still being addressed, and improvements are being made to reduce the number of components required for HVDC substation deployment and operational issues. Thus, such factors are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the HVDC Transmission Systems Market in UK

The HVDC Transmission Systems Market in UK Covers the Following Areas:

HVDC Transmission Systems Market Sizing in UK

HVDC Transmission Systems Market Forecast in UK

HVDC Transmission Systems Market Analysis in UK

Vendor Insights

The high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems market in UK is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment for product development to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • National Grid Plc

  • NR Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Prysmian Spa

  • Rongxin Power Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The substation wide area monitoring system market has the potential to grow by USD 338.88 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 22.04%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The industrial planetary gearbox market has the potential to grow by USD 865.99 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.86%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

HVDC Transmission Systems Market in UK Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 328.38 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.23

Performing market contribution

UK at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., National Grid Plc, NR Electric Co. Ltd., Prysmian Spa, Rongxin Power Ltd., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Subsea transmission - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Underground transmission - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Overhead transmission - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Component

  • Converter Stations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Transmission Medium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • National Grid Plc

  • NR Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Prysmian Spa

  • Rongxin Power Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvdc-transmission-systems-market-in-the-uk-7-23-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--general-electric-co-hitachi-ltd-mitsubishi-electric-corp-among-key-vendors--technavio-301485555.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mor

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Stocks in focus: DraftKings, Alibaba, Roku

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss three stocks making moves on Friday: DraftKings, Alibaba, and Roku.

  • What Will Stocks Do if War—or Peace—Erupts in Ukraine?

    Uncertainty and the impending Fed rate hikes clobbered shares again this past week. Time to buy the dip? Or stay on the sidelines?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on

  • Roku stock plummets on Q4 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down Roku's latest earnings results.

  • Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

    What happened Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter. In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Why Fisker Stock Stalled Today

    Investor sentiment dimmed following the company's latest earnings release, compounded by several analyst price target cuts. On Friday, these factors drove Fisker's share price down by almost 9%. The latest in a series of Fisker stock price target reductions occurred Friday morning.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch once said that "everyone is a long-term investor until the market goes down." Instead of blindly panicking, investors should stick with well-run companies that are firmly profitable, generate stable growth, and trade at reasonable valuations. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, should remain a top tech stock for decades because its ecosystem is nearly inescapable.

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.

  • A Perfect Storm Cut Shopify Stock in Half; Is It Time to Buy?

    The stock market is in brutal mode right now and signaling to the pandemic era stars that it is payback time. For example, shares of Shopify (SHOP) have shed 51% year-to-date with 16% of the decline coming in Wednesday’s session, following the Canadian ecommerce giant’s Q4 report. That is despite the company beating the estimates on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue increased by 41% year-over-year to reach $1.38 billion - $40 million above the consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.37

  • Dow Jones Dives As Ukraine Tensions Rise; Tesla Stock Falls Amid Elon Musk Move; Nvidia Plunges

    The Dow Jones retreated as tensions over Ukraine spiked. Tesla stock fell amid comments by CEO Elon Musk. Nvidia stock plunged.

  • Bitcoin Will Continue to Fall in March to Low Levels

    A prominent crypto analyst advised ordinary investors to wait for a bitcoin rally before buying altcoins like ethererum, XRP, solana and dogecoin.

  • Buffett says Berkshire's Activision purchase was 'no bonanza'

    In a letter released by Buffett's office on Thursday, Buffett said one of his investment managers paid about $77 per share for Berkshire's 14.7 million Activision shares, acquiring about 85% of his position in October and the rest in November. Buffett also said Berkshire had "no prior knowledge" that Microsoft was working on a $68.7 billion takeover of Activision, whose franchises include "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush," announced on Jan. 18.