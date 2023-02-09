U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

hVIVO Asian growth strategy bearing fruit with second 2023 contract win

·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- hVIVO PLC

hVIVO PLC (AIM:HVO) Director of Business Development for Europe and Asia Egle Pavyde speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after announcing the company's second contract win of the year in the Asia-Pacific region. Pavide reveals more details about the contract and says she is delighted with the progress made in exploring new opportunities in what she calls a rapidly growing market.

Proactive UK Finance News

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/hvivo-asian-growth-strategy-bearing-fruit-with-second-2023-contract-win-413894008

