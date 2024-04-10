Is hVIVO plc's (LON:HVO) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

hVIVO's (LON:HVO) stock is up by a considerable 5.7% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study hVIVO's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for hVIVO is:

47% = UK£16m ÷ UK£34m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.47.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

hVIVO's Earnings Growth And 47% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that hVIVO has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, hVIVO's considerable five year net income growth of 57% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that hVIVO's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 22% in the same period, which is great to see.

Story continues

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if hVIVO is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is hVIVO Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that hVIVO doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with hVIVO's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

