What Is hVIVO plc's (LON:HVO) Share Price Doing?

While hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AIM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine hVIVO’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In hVIVO?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 10.60% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy hVIVO today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £0.18, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since hVIVO’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will hVIVO generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 28% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for hVIVO. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HVO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HVO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

