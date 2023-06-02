hVIVO plc's (LON:HVO) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.1x hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Life Sciences companies in the United Kingdom have P/S ratios greater than 3x and even P/S higher than 10x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does hVIVO's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

hVIVO could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as hVIVO's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 30%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue growth will be highly resilient over the next year growing by 8.9%. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to contract by 0.1%, which would indicate the company is doing very well.

With this information, we find it very odd that hVIVO is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors aren't convinced at all that the company can achieve positive future growth in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What Does hVIVO's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that hVIVO currently trades on a much lower than expected P/S since its growth forecasts are potentially beating a struggling industry. When we see a superior revenue outlook with some actual growth, we can only assume investor uncertainty is what's been suppressing the P/S figures. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to keep swimming against the current of the broader industry turmoil. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for hVIVO that you need to take into consideration.

