HVL Announces Launch of AppThink

·2 min read

HVL expands its portfolio to include tech-enabled educational platform for first-time startup founders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohort based coaching and online community platform, AppThink, has officially been launched by HVL, a venture studio led by a team of experienced founders and experts who launch B2B SaaS startups, grow a portfolio of brands, and support SaaS entrepreneurs.

AppThink
AppThink

"Our startup ecosystem is growing in vibrancy. On-ramps that equip first-time founders are more necessary now than ever. Naturally, more people in our community are curious about starting software and tech-enabled businesses. AppThink exists to harness that curiosity by guiding aspiring founders through the fundamentals of making the right decisions early. This includes understanding how to validate an idea and bring it to market with confidence," said Kellie Clark, CEO of AppThink.  "As an early-stage venture, AppThink is uniquely positioned to "build-in-public" and model the virtuous cycle of ideation, testing, and iteration for our cohort members."

AppThink delivers a cohort-based learning environment, live online work sessions, and a self-paced curriculum. The company's actionable curriculum helps participants quickly turn knowledge into action. Over a two week session, aspiring founders learn the basics of how to identify their customers, test their business assumptions, and explore available options for creating an MVP without the use of code. Through knowledgeable instructors, virtual work sessions, in-person events, and a supportive network of their peers, "AppThinkers" can take their idea to the next level while avoiding common mistakes.

"I'm excited to see what's in store for the aspiring founders who engage AppThink," said Shegun Otulana, Founder of HVL. "AppThink's curriculum and approach adds value to early-stage founders individually, but it is also poised to contribute immense value to the energy and growth of our tech ecosystem."

About Harmony Venture Labs

Harmony Venture Labs (HVL) is a venture studio led by a team of experienced founders and experts who launch startups, grow our portfolio of brands, support SaaS entrepreneurs and invest in our people and community. HVL believes that technology platforms should be used to benefit people and their communities, and that new venture creation is a powerful vehicle to deliver value. Through strategy, marketing, design, and product guidance, HVL helps its portfolio companies navigate their journey to faster, sustainable growth.

About AppThink

AppThink is a tech-enabled educational platform that provides first-time and non-technical founders with the knowledge, training, and community of entrepreneurs to support them in building software products. Through candid thought leadership, bite-sized curriculum, live, case-based lectures, and an online community, AppThink aims to help founders turn great ideas into great products by enabling them to translate knowledge into action.

Contact: Emily Claypool, emily@harmonyventurelabs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvl-announces-launch-of-appthink-301562013.html

SOURCE AppThink

