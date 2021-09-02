HVR Placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVR , a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the data integration tools market, today announced that HVR has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for its offering, real-time cloud data replication technology.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.



HVR is a scalable and reliable data replication solution that provides the most efficient way to integrate large data volumes in complex environments. Organizations choose HVR as part of digital transformation initiatives in which access to real-time data is mission-critical. HVR facilitates the adoption of the three major cloud platforms – AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud – with Snowflake as the prominent choice on these cloud platforms. Data is replicated from the most widely used data platforms, such as SAP, validated to ensure the data delivered is accurate and made available for real-time consumption by key stakeholders.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About HVR

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

1 Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools,” Ehtisham Zaidi, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, Eric Thoo, Nina Showell, 25 August 2021.



