HWG CASH ENHANCED FEATURES FROM LIGHTNET PROVIDES MORE COVERAGE, SECURITY, COMPETITIVE RATE, LOCAL CURRENCY SETTLEMENT & SPEED

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HWG CASH is proud to partner with LIGHTNET in providing wider digital banking services, money-broking and near real time remittance and settlement solutions. HWG CASH's retail and commercial clientele will be able to access full interoperability payment and settlement solutions under one roof within LIGHTNET's remittance ecosystem providing more coverage, security, competitive rates, local currency settlement & speed.

Together, we promote financial inclusion via emerging technologies that can meet the demand of current borderless digital era. With this strategic partnership, HWG CASH's digital asset settlement coverage will be available in countries like UK, Thailand, Malaysia and countries in the EU. HWG CASH will be adding more settlement channels to their clienteles and partners in Central Asia, South-East Asia, China, Middle-East, Africa, Indonesia, India and Australia soon.

Financial and emerging technologies such as blockchain technology have brought people and businesses closer globally but there are still challenges to be addressed for individuals and small businesses to transfer and remit internationally. HWG CASH has always been committed in helping our global customers to send and receive money or digital assets quickly, economically and securely. Partnering with LIGHTNET is one of our latest efforts in enhancing HWG CASH's existing features and venturing deeper into emerging technologies.

"We are delighted to be partnering with LightNet. LightNet's extensive global payment network and infrastructure to facilitate close to near real-time cross-border remittance and settlement in a secured, transparent and efficient manner. We are confident with this partnership, our partners and customers are able to enjoy even more secured, speedy, localized denomination and cost-effective cross-border digital remittance and settlement services from us." said Gavin Lim, Founder of HWGG Capital P.L.C.

This strategic partnership between HWG CASH and LIGHTNET enables more coverage and improves settlement speed. These HWG CASH enhanced features are available now and HWG CASH app can be downloaded from AppStore or PlayStore.

ABOUT HWGG CAPITAL P.L.C

HWGG Capital P.L.C (HWGG Capital) is the first fully licensed digital assets payment operator under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The company is committed towards driving new fintech solutions to the market by leveraging blockchain technology to create the new financial services for investments, payments, stores, and transfers using digital assets while adhering to the highest security and compliance standards under pertinent authorities.

ABOUT HWG CASH

HWG CASH is a leading blockchain finance ecosystem developed by HWGG Capital, a fully licensed entity under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. More than just a payment platform, HWG CASH's ecosystem serves as a medium connecting both digital and traditional markets, where it enables traditional companies to scale flexibly by expanding their reach internationally with ease for accepting cross-platform payment using digital currencies such as Tether USD (USDT), Ethereum, or its own native HWG CASH digital currency, which can later be processed into fiat currency for settlement.

ABOUT LIGHTNET

LIGHTNET is a fintech company headquartered in Singapore. LIGHTNET's messaging layer platform is designed for money transfer operators that's built on the concept of creating true interoperability between existing banking rails and non-bank agent networks, bridging the gaps between different mainstream and cross-platform financial entities. LIGHTNET was co-founded by Chatchaval Jiaravanon, a family member of the Charoen Pokphand Group, one of the largest conglomerate in the world, together with Tridbodi Arunanondchai, a former investment banker turned tech entreprenuer. The sophisticated network has a vision to utilize cutting edge blockchain solutions whereby providing us with the platform to shape the future of financial services to become a global leader in financial mobility network provider.

For more information about HWG CASH or HWGG Capital's digital asset settlement solution and services, please visit www.hwgcash.com or email to info@hwgcash.com.

SOURCE HWGG Capital