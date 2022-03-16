U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

HWPL Leads Discussion on Institutional Peace to Counteract the Threats of Global Conflicts

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the present era where the safety of individual lives is constantly threatened by widespread conflicts, peacebuilding is currently demanded to develop into a system that promotes the values, norms, and culture of peace for all countries, communities and individuals, based on the shared principles of coexistence and interdependence of the global community.

HWPL
HWPL

'HWPL's 6th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW)' was held online on March 14, 2022 with over 5,000 participants, under the theme "Institutionalizing Peace: Building a Legal Foundation for Sustainable Peace."

UN-affiliated NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), has worked with governments and civil society efforts to institutionalize peace in each society. Its DPCW proclaimed in 2016 has provided a guide to citizen-led peace advocacy, in line with international organizations including the UN, the African Union, and the EU that have stressed normative guidance as a standard for substantial conflict resolution with the participation of women and youth. It outlines principles of peace such as prohibiting the use of force, fostering religious freedom and civic participation to spread a culture of peace.

As for the need to "build a legal foundation for sustainable peace," Dr. Kamal Hossain, the President of International Law Association (ILA) Bangladesh Branch said, "The precondition for achieving peace is securing peoples' inalienable rights, which include equality before the law, equal protection of the law, non-discrimination, freedom to associate, freedom to assemble, and freedom to express."

One speaker, Prof. Rommel Santos Diaz of international law at the Universidad INCE noted that government offices of the Dominican Republic have been working with NGOs for the purpose of the "state's decision-making for public policies on citizen security and human rights" based on the DPCW.

"The DPCW emphasizes the importance of peace between religions and the cessation of religious conflict," said Moulana Shafiek Nolan in Westridge of South Africa. "The monthly scripture dialogue hosted by HWPL particularly aims to create a platform to break down misunderstandings of religious scripture and practices, mirroring the values expressed in the DPCW."

Chairman Man Hee Lee of HWPL said that wars and conflicts continue to occur since "wars can be triggered if it is allegedly necessary according to the current international law, which is why this cannot put an end to war." He highlighted that all members of the global village need to be united as one as "messengers of peace" to "certainly create a thing (international law for peace) that can bring about peace."

On February 28, HWPL issued a statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that includes refugee protection and global youth solidarity against war and is delivering it to 192 countries.

For the full text of the DPCW or Statement Regarding Russia and Ukraine, you may visit: www.hwpl.kr

Contact:
Scott Alwin
5623445016
332056@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hwpl-leads-discussion-on-institutional-peace-to-counteract-the-threats-of-global-conflicts-301504034.html

SOURCE HWPL

