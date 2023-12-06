Is Hy-Vee coming to the Memphis area? What we know about grocery store's possible plans

Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee is eyeing Bartlett as a possible location for its first store in the Memphis market.

The site plan for a proposed Hy-Vee grocery store at the northeast corner of New Brunswick Road and Old Brunswick Road was approved during the City of Bartlett’s Municipal Planning Commission meeting Monday.

Bartlett Mayor David Parsons told The Commercial Appeal on Wednesday that the store is planned to be 113,000 square feet with designated parking areas for online grocery pickup along with a pharmacy in the store.

A Hy-Vee grocery store could be coming to Bartlett.

"We're very excited about the possibility of Hy-Vee coming to Bartlett," Parsons said. "We understand that Hy-Vee is big out in the Midwest, and they're a quality food chain. We think they will do very good out here. We're excited about the prospects of having another grocery store come to our town."

John Threadgill, president of the Bartlett Area Chamber, said the site off U.S. 64 near the Wolfchase area is a prime location for visibility in the area.

“They’re really interested in being in the Memphis market and willing to do all what is needed to do in order to make that site viable,” Threadgill said. “It shows that they’re really committed.”

Nonetheless, Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee, said things are still in the exploratory phase.

"We are constantly looking at areas for future growth; however, we have not confirmed or announced any stores in the Memphis area," Potthoff said.

Possible plans for Hy-Vee in Bartlett

A rendering of a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Iowa-based chain is considering opening a store in Bartlett.

The item at the planning commission meeting stated that applicant Mike Rogers of Fisher and Arnold requested approval of the master plan for the Hy-Vee, Inc. Subdivision. The plan includes a proposal to subdivide and develop the land.

"It's a challenging site with the situation with Old Brunswick and New Brunswick because it has a stream in the middle of it that divides it with a greenbelt that causes some challenges with the layout of the site," Rogers said during the planning commission meeting.

Story continues

NEW MEMPHIS RESTAURANTS: From macarons to ramen to vegan fare, 8 spots you should try

Randy Downs is the developer for the Hy-Vee Subdivision. On behalf of Downs, a letter regarding the master subdivision plan application was submitted in November to Kim Taylor, Bartlett’s director of planning and economic development. The plan proposed to subdivide the 25.72 acres of land into a three-lot commercial subdivision. Lot 1, which would be 16.80 acres, is planned for the Hy-Vee grocery store. In addition, Lot 2, which has 3.03 acres of land, is for the Hy-Vee convenience store/gas station/coffee shop with drive-thru.

The application also stated Lot 3 would not be developed at this time but will be for future sale and development. It could also be further subdivided depending on the sale and later planned uses.

The Commercial Appeal reported in December 2021 that Hy-Vee had plans to open a store in the Memphis area, as part of larger expansion out of the Midwest and into the South.

Philip Joens of the Des Moines Register contributed to this report.

Corey Davis is the Collierville and Germantown reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Corey.Davis@commercialappeal.com or 901-293-1610.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Hy-Vee may enter Memphis market: A look at possible plans for store