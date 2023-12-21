When are Hy-Vee, Fareway and other grocers open on Christmas Eve? Here's what to know

If you need to make a last-minute trip to a grocery store on Christmas Day, you may be out of luck.

Some Des Moines metro supermarkets are open with limited hours on holidays such as Thanksgiving and Independence Day. But few if any will be open on Christmas Day.

So plan on doing your shopping by Christmas Eve, or settle for what you can find at a convenience store.

Here's everything you need to know about grocery store holiday hours.

Is Hy-Vee open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Hy-Vee will close its stores on Christmas Day. Most online list their Christmas Eve closing time as 5 p.m. But store hours vary by location, said Hy-Vee spokesperson Tina Potthoff.

"Customers will want to check with their local store," Potthoff said in an email.

Is Fareway open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Fareway will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Like Hy-Vee, Fareway traditionally closes its stores on Christmas Day. And this year Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday. Fareway stores are never open on Sundays because Founder Paul Beckwith wanted to give his employees time to rest, be with their families and worship, according to Fareway's website.

Is Price Chopper open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Price Choppers will be closed on Christmas Day. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Walmart open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Walmart stores will be closed on Dec. 25. Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Costco open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Costco warehouse locations will be closed on Christmas. Warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company's website.

Is Sam's Club open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Sam's Club locations will also be closed on Christmas, but stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Trader Joe's open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Trader Joe's stores will be closed on Dec. 25, according to the company's website. Stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Whole Foods open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Whole Foods stores will be closed on Christmas. Whole Foods' West Des Moines store will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Target open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Target stores will be closed on Christmas this year. Stores in the Des Moines area will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to store websites.

Is Aldi open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Aldi stores will be closed on Dec. 25 this year. Aldi stores close at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, according to the company's website.

Is Gateway Market open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

No, Gateway Market will be closed on Christmas Day. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Fresh Thyme open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Fresh Thyme in West Des Moines will be closed on Christmas Day. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Natural Grocers open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Natural Grocers will be closed on Christmas Day. It will be open 8:57 a.m. to 7:36 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company's website.

Is Cash Saver open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Cash Saver will not be open on Christmas Day. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is C Fresh Market open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

C Fresh Market will be closed on Christmas Day. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Casey's open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Typically Casey's convenience stores and their kitchens close in the evening on Christmas Eve and re-open on Christmas Day. Just like last year Casey's will close its kitchens at 4 p.m. and close its stores at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Stores will re-open at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Is Kum & Go open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Kum & Go stores will operate their normal 24/7 schedule, said Kum & Go spokesperson Taylor Boland.

Philip Joens covers retail, real estate and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-284-8184, pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which Iowa grocery stores are open on Christmas, Christmas Eve?