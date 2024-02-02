Hy-Vee looks to partition off departments in downtown Des Moines store

Hy-Vee's downtown Des Moines store is getting a new layout.

In recent weeks, temporary partitions have been placed in the wine and spirits section at Hy-Vee's Fourth and Court store at 420 Court Ave. The partitions are blocking access between aisles in certain parts of the store.

Hy-Vee spokesperson Tina Potthoff said the store's layout is being updated to include "more permanent partitions in several areas."

"Right now we are looking at an area for coffee, an area for sit down meals, an area for grocery, and an area for wine and spirits," she said.

A Hy-Vee employee would then assist customers in each section should they need help, she said, adding the idea is still being finalized.

Axios first reported news of the changes. Hy-Vee opened its 36,000-square-foot downtown store in 2017 with help from tax increment financing from the city as the downtown Des Moines population exploded.

The first customers at the downtown Des Moines Hy-Vee line up early in 2017, waiting for the store to open its doors at 6 a.m.

In 2021, Hy-Vee announced plans to convert the store into a HealthMarket, converting the grocery aisles, alcohol sections and deli into stores offering vitamins, organic produce and other health-oriented foods. Potthoff said in June the changes were put on hold.

Before Hy-Vee opened the downtown store, a parking lot occupied the site at Fourth Street and Court Avenue. The city sold the land — valued at $3.57 million — to Hy-Vee and developer Knapp Properties for $270,000, and awarded the remainder as an economic development grant. In exchange for the grocery store, Des Moines also agreed to provide tax increment financing over 15 years.

The development agreement gave Des Moines the right to terminate those payments should Hy-Vee not provide a full-service grocery store.

Hy-Vee logo in downtown Des Moines

Downtown Des Moines retailers face challenges because of remote work

Last week Walgreens announced that it would close its store at 606 Walnut St. after about a decade of construction on Walnut Street and challenges faced as post-COVID-19 hybrid working thinned foot traffic on weekdays. Wells Fargo also closed offices on Walnut and consolidated its workforce into its West Des Moines campus.

Nationwide Insurance also vacated one of its buildings and sold it to Des Moines for office use.

The downtown Hy-Vee store was preceded by smaller markets which failed to survive. When it opened in 2017 it was hailed as a symbol of the conversion of the central business district from a sterile sector of office buildings, empty on evenings and weekends, into a burgeoning neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment and nightlife.

Dollar General opened its neighborhood-market style DGX store in the Equitable Building at 604 Locust St. in 2020. That same year Kum & Go opened a downtown store in the Edna Griffin Building at 319 Seventh St.

Brittain Ladd, a former Amazon executive who is now a Dallas-based grocery, retail and supply chain consultant, said that across the country urban stores face challenges from a lack of foot traffic on weekdays.

"It's one of the most-challenging issues in commercial real estate today," Ladd said. "Many cities in some cases have 40% to 50% of their commercial real estate sitting empty. The lack of having corporations primarily hurts retailers who depend on foot traffic to sustain the viability of the store."

