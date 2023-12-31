Are Hy-Vee, Walmart and other major supermarkets open on New Year's Day?

Whether you need to do your weekly grocery shopping or just need to grab some things to nurse your hangover, consumers will have plenty of shopping options on New Year's Day.

While wholesalers like Costco and Sam's Club will be closed on Jan. 1, other major grocery chains, like Walmart and Price Chopper, will be open regular hours. Other chains, like Trader Joe's and Aldi, also will be closed on New Year's Day.

Some companies' store hours, like Hy-Vee, vary by location, so it is always best to check with your local store for their specific holiday hours before leaving home.

Here's everything you need to know about which grocery stores will be open and closed on New Year's Day 2024 and their hours.

Is Hy-Vee open on New Year's Day?

The Grimes Hy-Vee store.

Most stores will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day, but there may be variations, so check with individual locations.

Is Walmart open on New Year's Day?

Yes, all Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Price Chopper open on New Year's Day?

The Fareway store in Clive.

Yes, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Is Fareway open on New Year's Day?

All Fareway stores will be closed.

Are Costco or Sam's Club open on New Year's Day?

Both Costco and Sam's Club warehouses will be closed.

Is Target open on New Year's Day?

Most Target stores will be open their regular hours on New Year's Day, however store hours vary by location. You can find your local store's specific hours here.

Is Trader Joe's open on New Year's Day?

No, all Trader Joe's stores will be closed on Jan. 1, according to the company's website.

Is Whole Foods open on New Year's Day?

Whole Foods will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Is Aldi open on New Year's Day?

The Aldi store in Altoona.

No, Aldi stores will be closed on Jan. 1, according to the company's website.

Is Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market open on New Year's Day?

Yes, the usual hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Story continues

Is C Fresh Market open on New Year's Day?

It will be open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Are CVS and Walgreens open on New Year's Day?

Many CVS stores will be open regular hours over the holidays. However, some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours. You can find your local CVS pharmacy using the company's store locator.

Walgreens and Rite Aid stores will be open their regular hours on Jan. 1.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here's where you can get groceries on New Year's Day in central Iowa