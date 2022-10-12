U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market to hit US$ 8.12 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market by Application (Scar Treatment, Lip Enhancement, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Restoration of Volume / Fullness), by End User (Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2021 to reach US$ 8.12 Billion by 2030.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/hyaluronic-acid-based-dermal-fillers-market/7853

The global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market has been analyzed from three perspectives: by application, end-user, and region.

Advances in hyaluronic acid-based dermal filling technologies for wrinkle treatment, as well as an increase in cosmetic surgeries, new product launches, and an aging population, are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For example, the total number of adults over 65 in Mexico in 2020 was 57,13,086 according to the Mexico National Institute of Statistics and Geography's Population and Housing Board 2020. As wrinkles become more common with age, the aging population prefers such procedures.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

Based on applications, the global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is segmented into:

  • Scar Treatment

  • Lip Enhancements

  • Wrinkle Correction Treatment

  • Volume/ Fullness Restoration

The wrinkle correction treatment segment accounts for the majority market share. The market growth is attributed to increased aging effects among the middle-aged population, as well as the growing popularity of influencer culture. Additionally, the demand for lip enhancements and face structure correction is expected to grow during the forecast period. There is also high demand for fillers among young people. Moreover, the introduction of new innovative products is also expected to boost the market growth.

Excerpts from by End-User’

The end-users of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers include:

  • Specialty And Dermatology Clinics

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

The market is dominated by specialty and dermatology clinics. On the other hand, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. Various companies in the dermal fillers market are expanding their global footprint, maintaining the brand name, and meeting growing end-user demand through strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product innovations, and product portfolio expansions.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/hyaluronic-acid-based-dermal-fillers-market/7853

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is divided into four regions:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable policies, and the growing number of plastic surgery treatments, North America is expected to have a significant market share. The growth in Europe is attributed to the increased aging population and their interest in non-invasive dermatology practices for achieving a youthful and radiant look. Additionally, the presence of major market players in the region increases awareness of products and their advantages. In comparison to other regions, Asia Pacific has the most significant potential for the global market for hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers. There is an evident increase in demand for cosmetic procedures. South Korea will dominate the hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler market due to the highest demand for dermal filling procedures in Asia Pacific.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market are

  • Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Allergan plc

  • BioPlus Co., Ltd

  • Bioxis Pharmaceuticals SAS

  • Candela Medical, Inc

  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals Ltd

  • Pharvaris Netherlands B.V.

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3.  Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1.  Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL HYALURONIC ACID-BASED DERMAL FILLERS MARKET MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION 

    1. Scar Treatment

    2. Lip Enhancement

    3. Wrinkle Correction Treatment

    4. Restoration of Volume / Fullness

  6. GLOBAL HYALURONIC ACID-BASED DERMAL FILLERS MARKET MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER 

    1. Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

    2. Hospitals & Clinics

TOC Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=gm5lTpruNXH80U7O7JzNdyQCYK4cQeTc9PqrEnsP&report_id=7853&license=Single

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ 


