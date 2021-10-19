Hyaluronic Acid Market size worth $ 18.52 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.22% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Rapid growth in personal care and rising disposable income driving the global hyaluronic acid market in 2019 and it is expected to grow during the forecast period

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Hyaluronic Acid Market" By Application (Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, And Dietary Supplements), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market size was valued at USD 9.84 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.52 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.22% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Hyaluronic Acid Market Overview

Hyaluronic acid is popularly used in skin care products to provide a softer, smoother, and hydrated skin due to its moisture-binding characteristics. Also, hyaluronic acid is available in the form of dietary supplements in the market for people experiencing low levels of hyaluronic acid in their bodies. Such glycosaminoglycan is an important lubricating compound in body joints and it is demanded in the medical industry as well to relieve inflammation conditions in osteoarthritic joints.

Prolonged exposure to sun, dust, pollutants, and other weaken the skin's surface and cause premature aging. Hyaluronic acid is used as a chief ingredient in the skincare regimen due to its ability to draw and hold water, therefore surging its demand from the cosmetic industry. It has been found that hyaluronic acid levels decrease with age and consumers depend upon hyaluronic acid dietary supplements to bridge the deficiency of hyaluronic acid levels. Therefore, the growing geriatric population has fuelled the demand for hyaluronic acid dietary supplements and proper skin care products, which has provided an up thrust to the market.

Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness regarding proper skin care and skin treatment shows a promising future of the market over the forecast period. The glycosaminoglycan is also popular in the medical industry. Hyaluronic acid is used as a medical compound to treat conditions such as arthroses and also used during eye surgeries, therefore driving the market forward.

Key Developments in Hyaluronic Acid Market

In August 2021, the plum company launched a 2% hyaluronic acid serum for skin hydration in the beauty market. With this product, the company focuses on product expansion in the skincare segment.

In March 2021, Royal DSM announced to launch of three different forms of a hyaluronic acid range called HYA-ACT in the market. With this new range, the Royal DSM focusing on strengthens its hyaluronic acid portfolio to deliver on growing market expectations for reliable, less-invasive, and effective beauty care solutions in the market.

The major players in the market are Contipro, Alfa Sagittarius, Qufu Guanglong Biochem, Allergan, DSM, Vital Esthetique, Galderma, Sanofi.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market On the basis of Application, and Geography.

Hyaluronic Acid Market, By Application

Hyaluronic Acid Market by Geography

