Hyaluronic Acid Market size worth $ 18.52 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.22% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Rapid growth in personal care and rising disposable income driving the global hyaluronic acid market in 2019 and it is expected to grow during the forecast period

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Hyaluronic Acid Market" By Application (Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, And Dietary Supplements), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market size was valued at USD 9.84 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.52 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.22% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=42223

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hyaluronic Acid Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Hyaluronic Acid Market Overview

Hyaluronic acid is popularly used in skin care products to provide a softer, smoother, and hydrated skin due to its moisture-binding characteristics. Also, hyaluronic acid is available in the form of dietary supplements in the market for people experiencing low levels of hyaluronic acid in their bodies. Such glycosaminoglycan is an important lubricating compound in body joints and it is demanded in the medical industry as well to relieve inflammation conditions in osteoarthritic joints.

Prolonged exposure to sun, dust, pollutants, and other weaken the skin's surface and cause premature aging. Hyaluronic acid is used as a chief ingredient in the skincare regimen due to its ability to draw and hold water, therefore surging its demand from the cosmetic industry. It has been found that hyaluronic acid levels decrease with age and consumers depend upon hyaluronic acid dietary supplements to bridge the deficiency of hyaluronic acid levels. Therefore, the growing geriatric population has fuelled the demand for hyaluronic acid dietary supplements and proper skin care products, which has provided an up thrust to the market.

Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness regarding proper skin care and skin treatment shows a promising future of the market over the forecast period. The glycosaminoglycan is also popular in the medical industry. Hyaluronic acid is used as a medical compound to treat conditions such as arthroses and also used during eye surgeries, therefore driving the market forward.

Key Developments in Hyaluronic Acid Market

  • In August 2021, the plum company launched a 2% hyaluronic acid serum for skin hydration in the beauty market. With this product, the company focuses on product expansion in the skincare segment.

  • In March 2021, Royal DSM announced to launch of three different forms of a hyaluronic acid range called HYA-ACT in the market. With this new range, the Royal DSM focusing on strengthens its hyaluronic acid portfolio to deliver on growing market expectations for reliable, less-invasive, and effective beauty care solutions in the market.

The major players in the market are Contipro, Alfa Sagittarius, Qufu Guanglong Biochem, Allergan, DSM, Vital Esthetique, Galderma, Sanofi.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market On the basis of Application, and Geography.

  • Hyaluronic Acid Market, By Application

  • Hyaluronic Acid Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Antimony Market By Product Type (Frequency Antimony Trioxide, Antimony Pentoxide, Alloys), By Application (Flame Retardants, Lead-Acid Batteries, Plastic Additives, Stabilizers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market By Source (Renewable Butyric Acid, Synthetic Butyric Acid), By Animal Feed (Swine, Poultry), By Product (Calcium Butyrate, Sodium Butyrate), By Application (Medical, Personal Care, Household), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

High Purity Alumina Market By Grade (4N HPA, 5NHPA, 6NHPA), By Technology (Hydrolysis, Hydrochloric Acid Leaching), By Application (LED, Semiconductor, Phosphor, Sapphire), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market By Product (Kit, Reagent and Instrument), By Application (Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification, Total RNA Isolation and Purification), By Technology (Column-based Isolation and Purification, Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification), By End-User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Government Research Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 cosmetics companies polishing the appearance to give a royal look

Visualize Hyaluronic Acid Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyaluronic-acid-market-size-worth--18-52-billion-globally-by-2028-at-8-22-cagr-verified-market-research-301403396.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

    VMware Inc. set Oct. 29 as the record date for the company's $11.5 billion special dividend that will be payable to shareholders in conjunction with the company's planned spinoff from Dell Technologies Inc. . The payment date for the special dividend will be Nov. 1, according to the company's release. As of now, VMware estimates that 39.49% of the special dividend will be treated as taxable, while the remaining 60.51% will be "first treated as a return on capital to stockholders to the extent of