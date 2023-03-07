Hyaluronic Acid Market Size Worth USD 19.87 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Hyaluronic Acid market size was valued at USD 9.56 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach valuation of USD 19.87 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of hyaluronic acid and its widespread use in the cosmetics and healthcare industry are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the hyaluronic acid market.

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in the human body that helps to keep the skin hydrated and lubricated. It is also found in joints, eyes, and other tissues. Hyaluronic acid is used in various cosmetic products, including anti-aging creams, moisturizers, and serums, to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. It is also used in the treatment of joint disorders, such as osteoarthritis, to lubricate and cushion the joints.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the hyaluronic acid market is the increasing demand for anti-aging products. The aging population and growing concerns about aging signs such as wrinkles and fine lines have led to an increase in demand for anti-aging products containing hyaluronic acid. Moreover, the rising awareness about the benefits of hyaluronic acid in skin care products has further contributed to the growth of the market.

In addition to its use in cosmetics, hyaluronic acid is also used in various medical applications. It is used in the treatment of joint disorders, such as osteoarthritis, to reduce pain and inflammation. Hyaluronic acid is also used in ophthalmic surgery to protect and lubricate the eye during surgery. The increasing prevalence of joint disorders and ophthalmic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the hyaluronic acid market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the increasing focus on research and development activities to develop innovative hyaluronic acid-based products is expected to drive the growth of the market. Various companies are investing in research and development activities to develop new products and expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2021, Kikkoman Corporation, a Japanese food and beverage company, announced the development of a new hyaluronic acid-based food product that helps to improve skin health.

However, the high cost of hyaluronic acid-based products and the availability of substitutes such as collagen and elastin are some of the major factors that may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, the lack of standardization and regulation in the production of hyaluronic acid-based products is also a major challenge facing the industry.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The Hyaluronic Acid (HA) market is currently experiencing a significant surge in demand due to the widespread use of this versatile substance in various applications such as cosmetics, medical, and dietary supplements. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is found in the human body, specifically in the joints and eyes, where it acts as a lubricant and shock absorber. However, it is also found in many other areas, such as the skin, where it helps to keep it hydrated and youthful-looking.

The global HA market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand from the cosmetics and medical industries. The cosmetics industry uses HA as an active ingredient in many skincare products due to its moisturizing and anti-aging properties. In addition, HA is used in the medical industry for its ability to act as a cushion and lubricant for joints, which makes it a valuable treatment option for conditions such as arthritis.

The dietary supplement industry is also a growing market for HA. It is used in dietary supplements due to its potential health benefits, such as improving skin health, reducing joint pain, and promoting overall wellness. The rising demand for dietary supplements and the increasing awareness of the health benefits of HA are driving the growth of this market.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the HA market report are Roche Holding AG, Lifecore Biomedical LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Galderma S.A., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a., and Allergan.

In recent news, several strategic initiatives have been taken by companies in the HA market to strengthen their market position. For example, on January 24, 2022, Roche Holding AG announced the acquisition of Inotec AMD, a company specializing in the development of innovative products for ophthalmology, including a patented HA technology that can be used for various eye conditions.

Similarly, on December 13, 2021, Anika Therapeutics Inc. announced the acquisition of Parcus Medical, a company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for orthopedic procedures, including a range of HA-based products.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 9.56 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.5 % Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 19.87 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, grade, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled BASF SE, Allergan Inc., Zimmer, Inc., Galderma SA, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sinclair Pharma Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Seikagaku Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kewpie Corporation, Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Contipro a.s., River Pharma s.r.l., HTL Biotechnology and among others. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Segments covered in this Report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyaluronic acid market on the basis of type, grade application, end-use, and region

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

