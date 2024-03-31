Hyannis needs housing and downtown retail tenants. Will a new brochure do the job?

“Someone needs to sell downtown.”

The assertion came this week from Michael Berne, a retail planning and real estate consultant for nearly 25 years, to members of the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District.

Selling a main street like Hyannis' downtown can’t be done in conventional ways, said Berne, who's worked for the District for six years.

That’s where a new real estate brochure comes in. The aim of the brochure: to sell downtown Hyannis to retail tenants.

The six-inch by eight-inch brochure includes information on downtown Hyannis, its significance to the Cape, its seasonal and year-round population, county demographics, observations from downtown business owners and a plug for Barnstable, a town that’s known for “getting to yes.”

This multi-use building is at the intersection of Main and Sea streets in Hyannis. After 16 years, Cape Cod Harley-Davidson closed their apparel retail shop located in this building at the end of December. Tasty Crab also closed. Cove Coastal Kitchen is opening this spring, according to a window sign.

Downtown Hyannis in a snapshot

The brochure provides a snapshot of Hyannis and a projection of where it’s headed with data points to back it up.

It has the second-highest name recognition among Cape towns. Provincetown is first.

Fifty percent of its visitors come from outside Massachusetts.

Twenty-five percent of its 69,000 visitors in 2018 were international visitors.

The mile-long, seven-block Main Street is a hub for 230,000 year-round Cape residents and 6 million seasonal Cape visitors.

“Data is relevant,” Elizabeth Wurfbain, the District's executive director said during the presentation. "The brochure shows Hyannis has a vision. The BID will lead this piece as we try to bring together some curating of new tenants.”

According to Wurfbain, there are $145 million worth of properties in downtown Hyannis, contributing $10 million annually in property taxes. About 70% of Main Street business owners are from Barnstable.

In warmer months, the Smith Family Beer Garden comes alive at this Main Street spot in Hyannis.

What is the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District?

The Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District encompasses seven blocks. It stretches from from the intersection of Main Street and Yarmouth Road to the intersection of Main Street and Dumont Avenue. It includes portions of several side streets including Center Street, Barnstable Road, High School Road, Ocean Street and South Street. It includes 150 businesses and more than 50 restaurants.

The District bills itself as a management entity that provides advocacy with regulations and government relations, marketing, workshops and other services. It runs a 501(c)3 nonprofit, the Downtown Hyannis Community Development Corporation.

The nonprofit will lead efforts to showcase the brochure on the Cape, in New England and beyond to curate new tenants, Wurfbain said. It will be given to landlords, real estate agents and other business owners. The nonprofit will also reach out to potential candidates.

Desperate for housing

Real estate agents, restaurateurs, retail shop owners and service providers all agree — the need for housing is paramount. Antoine Vera, the owner of Chez Antoine, said his customers tell him every day that the area needs more housing.

"I have teachers who work for this community who have to leave around May, June because their place is going to rent for tourism," he said. "This is dramatic. This has to change."

"We need housing," said Paulo Paraguay, owner of Palio's Pizzeria. "My employees need places to live."

Form-based zoning codes approved by the Barnstable Town Council in February 2023 were meant to make it easier for developers to do just that by combining commercial and residential space in downtown Hyannis projects. Such a code is "a land development regulation that fosters predictable built results and a high-quality public realm by using physical form (rather than separation of uses) as the organizing principle for the code," according to the Form-based Codes Institute's website.

But a November 2023 election brought a change in Town Council membership and a pushback against codes that would allow four stories and housing production that could change the flavor of the downtown neighborhood.

Betsy Young, owner Soho Arts company, and vice president of the District, said she could understand the different perspectives. She cited the buildings with balconies and gables that make Main Street attractive, but she noted the fears that the look and feel of Main Street will change if development goes too far.

"It's almost like we have to see the first one (four-story building) go up," she said.

Vera said a local church was having a hard time providing housing for its priest.

"Come on," he said. "If nothing is done, it will be less and less affordable."

