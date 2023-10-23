Hyatt Hotels Corporation's (NYSE:H) institutional investors lost 6.1% last week but have benefitted from longer-term gains

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Hyatt Hotels implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 25 shareholders own 45% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 48% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutional investors endured the highest losses after the company's market cap fell by US$674m last week. However, the 14% one-year return to shareholders may have helped lessen their pain. We would assume however, that they would be on the lookout for weakness in the future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Hyatt Hotels.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hyatt Hotels?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Hyatt Hotels already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hyatt Hotels' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hyatt Hotels is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Penny Pritzker, with ownership of 7.0%. Baron Capital Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.1% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 4.0% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Hyatt Hotels

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Hyatt Hotels Corporation. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$1.0b. we sometimes take an interest in whether they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 41% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Hyatt Hotels. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hyatt Hotels you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

