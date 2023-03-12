U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    +0.44 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    +0.0055 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    +0.0113 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0300
    -1.1320 (-0.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,715.63
    -14.57 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Hybe Drops Its Bid to Acquire SM, Will Cooperate With Kakao

Hooyeon Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hybe Co. will step back from its battle with Kakao Corp to take over SM Entertainment, after competition pushed up the cost of acquiring the company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hybe will discontinue the acquisition process of SM as of March 12, the company said in an emailed statement on Sunday. The decision comes after seeing signs of overheating in the market due to the competition with Kakao and Kakao Entertainment Corp., and after taking into account the potential negative impact on Hybe’s shareholder value, it said.

Hybe, the label behind boyband sensation BTS, and local internet giant Kakao have been involved in a bidding war to take over SM, pushing shares of the South Korean entertainment powerhouse to a record last week.

Kakao’s $1 Billion Offer Catapults K-Pop Agency to New Record

Hybe determined the price of acquiring SM exceeded the fair acquisition price range as competition with Kakao intensified, according to the statement. The two companies agreed to cooperate in matters related to their platforms, it said.

Kakao and its entertainment unit will continue with the tender offer to increase its stake in SM by March 26, and will boost business cooperation with both Hybe and SM, Kakao said in a separate e-mailed statement. The company plans to guarantee SM’s autonomy and independent management for its executives and staff, along with its artists and their fans, while boosting global growth.

Billionaire Hitman’s Label Targets Rival to Keep K-Pop’s Luster

SM said in a separate statement that it respects the decision, and will continue to expand shareholder returns and improve corporate values.

The development will help SM to achieve the company’s vision “moving forward to become a fan- and shareholder-centric global entertainment leader,” it said.

(Updates fifth and sixth paragraphs with comments from Kakao and SM)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-How Kakao won a takeover battle against HYBE for K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment

    South Korean K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment Co Ltd is poised to fall under the grip of social media giant Kakao Corp after HYBE Co Ltd, the agency representing boy band BTS, on Sunday dropped a bid to take control. SM, founded in 1995 by South Korean folk song singer Lee Soo-man with just 50 million won ($37,600) of capital, was the K-pop industry's trailblazer, preceding two rival agencies - JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment - that sprang up in later years. For more than two decades, the K-pop industry was dominated by the trio until BTS rose to global fame in recent years, making its agency HYBE the largest music label in the country.

  • Keep these 3 Stocks on Your Buy List After the Market Selloff

    The broader selloff in markets this week is creating opportunities and here are three stocks that investors should keep an eye on.

  • What Analysts Say About China’s Move to Stick With Economic Team

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic leadership team will retain several familiar faces, a surprise decision that suggests an emphasis on policy consistency as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth

  • Ether a Security? That Could Have Huge Ramifications for Crypto, Legal Expert Says

    Should ether be deemed a security at the state level, it may lead to federal laws ultimately being settled in, Pennsylvania State University Dickinson Law Professor Tonya Evans, says.

  • China chooses continuity, retaining central bank chief, finance minister

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China unexpectedly kept its central bank governor and finance minister in their posts at the annual session of the rubber-stamp parliament on Sunday, prioritising continuity as economic challenges loom at home and abroad. President Xi Jinping, who has been installing allies in key roles in a government reshuffle as he begins a third five-year term, broke with convention to retain Yi Gang, 65, as governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and Liu Kun, 66, as finance minister.

  • OK, what is going on with SVB?

    On Friday, I wrote about how Silicon Valley Bank has been closed by regulators, which are now in charge of the bank’s deposits. As Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan put it, this could set startups and innovation back by 10 years. After spending hours speaking to founders and venture capitalists about SVB, it's clear that explaining the bank’s state of business or strengths will not necessarily stop the panic we’re seeing. It’s panic that is seeping into volatility at other banks; even the ones positioned to benefit from SVB’s bust just hours earlier.

  • Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

    The "Online News Act," or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April last year laid out rules to force platforms like Meta and Alphabet Inc.'s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content. "A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable," a Meta spokesperson said as reason to suspend news access in the country.

  • Workers worried about a 'looming recession' pick up more side hustles

    One driver of this trend — beyond the ongoing inflationary pressures — is fear.

  • Hedge funds offering to buy startup deposits stuck at Silicon Valley Bank -Semafor

    Bids range from 60 to 80 cents on the dollar, the report said adding that the range reflects expectations for how much of the uninsured deposits will be eventually recovered once the bank's assets are sold or wound down. Firms like Oaktree which are known for investing in distressed debt are reaching out to startups after SVB's seizure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), the report said. Traders from investment firm Jefferies are also contacting startup founders with money stuck at the bank, offering to buy their deposit claims at a discount, The Information reported separately.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse could spark the next financial crash – but we cannot bail out failed bankers again

    Depositors can't get their money out. Payrolls might not be met next weekend. And small companies, especially in the fast growing technology industries, might soon face closure as their assets are frozen. There will be a lot of nervousness when the financial markets open on Monday morning following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the United States and the decision by the Bank of England to take control of its London arm.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman on SVB collapse: Government has 48 hours to fix 'irreversible mistake'

    Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said that the U.S. government needs to take serious action to prevent the financial ruin of other banks amid the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Here's how to ensure your charitable giving isn't going to waste, expert says

    Charity Navigator CEO Michael Thatcher offers guidance for people who want to help.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Panic Crashes 10 Bank Stocks — Is Yours OK?

    The halt of trading shares of Silicon Valley Bank is setting off a cascade of selling throughout the financial sector.

  • Elon Musk May Buy Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    Tesla's CEO says he's open to the idea of Twitter acquiring the Californian bank that was shut down on March 10 by regulators.

  • China Retains Yi as Central Bank Governor in Surprise Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China retained several of its top economic officials in a surprise move that points to policy stability, as Beijing looks to boost investor confidence and steer the nation’s post-Covid recovery.Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Weal

  • We’re going to see another chip shortage—despite the CHIPS and Science Act

    Semiconductor demand is unpredictable—and resolving supply shocks will only become more difficult in the future.

  • Why Silicon Valley Bank's crisis is rattling America's biggest banks

    The struggles of SVB Financial are spooking investors across the banking world, highlighting the new risks posed by rising interest rates.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses—as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there are plenty of other banks that would face big losses if they were forced to dump securities to raise cash.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Mark Cuban says Fed should 'immediately' take this action

    Mark Cuban raised questions about how regulators had allowed Silicon Valley Bank to end up in such a vulnerable position, and demanded that the Federal Reserve take immediate action.

  • Why Charles Schwab Is Taking a Beating Along With Bank Stocks

    On Thursday, bank stocks got hammered, and so did shares of Charles Schwab which dropped 13%. No doubt many investors are scratching their heads as to why Schwab (ticker: SCHW) would fall in line with bank stocks. Last year, Schwab generated more than $10 billion of net interest revenue, which represented about half its total annual revenue, according to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report.