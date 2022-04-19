Hybrid Air Conditioner Market size to record USD 5.13 Bn growth | Driven by product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hybrid air conditioner market size is expected to increase by USD 5.13 billion between 2021 and 2026. The market is expected to observe a YOY growth of 8.78% in 2022 and the growth momentum is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Latest market research report titled Hybrid Air Conditioner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global hybrid air conditioner market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global, regional, and domestic players. Vendors are investing significantly in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing hybrid air conditioners and emphasize building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from competing brands. Vendors are also strategizing their product advertisements to attract consumers by highlighting the features and advantages of newly launched products.

Technavio identifies Arka Technologies Ltd., Aussie Solar World Pty Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Changzhou SuperEn New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Event Horizon Solar and Wind Inc., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd., HotSpot Energy Inc., Lennox International Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., NingBo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd., Onyx, and Solair World International Pte Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growth in residential construction activities and the high efficiency of hybrid air conditioners compared with conventional air conditioners will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the volatility in operational costs and raw material prices, long product lifecycle, and stringent government standards and regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hybrid Air Conditioner Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global hybrid air conditioner market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

The hybrid solar air conditioner segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for dual technology air conditioners. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 43% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as growing urbanization, infrastructure development, and government incentives and support in developing countries in APAC to install solar panels.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hybrid air conditioner market report covers the following areas:

Hybrid Air Conditioner Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hybrid air conditioner market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hybrid air conditioner market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hybrid Air Conditioner Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid air conditioner market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hybrid air conditioner market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hybrid air conditioner market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid air conditioner market vendors

Hybrid Air Conditioner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arka Technologies Ltd., Aussie Solar World Pty Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Changzhou SuperEn New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Event Horizon Solar and Wind Inc., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd., HotSpot Energy Inc., Lennox International Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., NingBo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd., Onyx, and Solair World International Pte Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Hybrid solar air conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Solar air conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arka Technologies Ltd.

10.4 Carrier Global Corp.

10.5 Changzhou SuperEn New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

10.6 Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

10.7 Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd.

10.8 HotSpot Energy Inc.

10.9 Lennox International Inc.

10.10 NingBo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd.

10.11 Onyx

10.12 Solair World International Pte Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

