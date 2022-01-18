U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Hybrid Broker/Dealer Arkadios Capital Starts 2022 Off Strong by Adding Two Groups, $500MM

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkadios Capital, a hybrid independent broker/dealer, announced today Blue Chip Wealth Advisors and former J.P. Morgan private client advisor Rob Douglass have moved their assets under advisement — a combined $500MM — to its fast-growing platform.

David Millican
David Millican

"BlueChip Wealth Advisors and Rob Douglass are both poised to grow over the next decade, and Arkadios has the tools and the experience to help them get where they want to go," said Arkadios Founder and CEO David Millican. "We are entrepreneurial by nature and are uniquely qualified to help successful advisors reach the next level."

Blue Chip Wealth Advisors is a Milton, Georgia-based firm formerly operating as Ashworth Sullivan Wealth Advisors. It has been recognized by Atlanta Magazine and the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the region's top wealth managers. Founders Marcus Ashworth and his late partner Casey Sullivan built the firm on the foundation of competency, trustworthiness and a commitment to their clients. The full-service wealth management registered independent advisor has more than $300MM under advisement.

Rob Douglass, CFA, a registered independent advisor, is moving from J.P. Morgan, where he was a private client advisor. He advises roughly 50 high-net-worth families and oversees more than $200MM. Douglass started his career with Goldman Sachs in 2000 and spent nearly two decades with Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

Arkadios is a unique broker/dealer platform created by a successful registered independent advisor. Millican and his partners founded ACG Wealth, growing to more than $2B in AUM. The partnership became dissatisfied with the ongoing consolidation in the B/D channel, which Millican took as an opportunity.

He started Arkadios six years ago focusing on supporting successful independent advisors like himself. It has grown to more than $5B in affiliated assets and more than 100 advisors with offices across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Arkadios has earned accolades from several leading business publications. Investment News named it the fastest-growing IBD in the country and the Atlanta Business Chronicle named it one of the fastest-growing private companies in the region last year. Financial Planning magazine ranks Arkadios among the nation's top IBDs.

About Arkadios Capital
Arkadios Capital specializes in customized investment options focused on investors with the highest ethical standards. For more information, visit www.arkadioscapital.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hybrid-brokerdealer-arkadios-capital-starts-2022-off-strong-by-adding-two-groups-500mm-301462228.html

SOURCE Arkadios Capital

