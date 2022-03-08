U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.00
    -37.50 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,486.00
    -296.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,166.50
    -154.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.90
    -17.60 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.47
    +3.07 (+2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    2,024.50
    +28.60 (+1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.60
    +0.89 (+3.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4600
    +0.1510 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,266.39
    +119.79 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.96
    +5.34 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Hybrid Car Market size to increase by 1,271.96 K units | Increasing emission norms to accelerate growth | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hybrid car market size is expected to increase by 1,271.96 thousand units between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to witness a YOY growth rate of 6.94 in 2022. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hybrid Car Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hybrid Car Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download a Free Sample Report to find out more about the report coverage

The market is concentrated due to the presence of few players occupying the competitive landscape. The vendors in the market are adopting growth strategies such as price, quality, brand identity, and distribution to remain competitive in the market.

AB Volvo, BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the dominant players in the market.

Increasing emission norms will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. Increasing concerns over greenhouse emissions have forced countries to adopt stricter emission norms. For instance, the US Department of Transportation has set the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for vehicles. In addition, increasing awareness among consumers regarding environmental protection is driving OEMs to focus on the development of hybrid and electric vehicles as they emit fewer greenhouse gases than gasoline and diesel vehicles. These factors will create immense growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

In addition, the high popularity of luxury vehicles and incentives offered to enhance the adoption rates of HEVs will have a positive impact on the growth of the market players. However, the rising demand for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Discover factors influencing the growth of the market players. Download a Free Sample Now!

Hybrid Car Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Hybrid Car Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

The HEV segment currently generates maximum revenue in the market. HEVs combine the benefits of high fuel economy and low tailpipe emissions with the power and range of conventional vehicles. Also, HEVs can be either mild or full hybrids, and full hybrids can be designed in series or parallel configurations. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the market.

Geographically, market players will find huge growth opportunities in APAC during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are emerging as global hubs for automobile manufacturing. These countries are also witnessing significant investments in infrastructure development projects, which is expected to create significant demand for electrical vehicles. In addition, consumers in the region are becoming more environmentally conscious with rising concerns over climate change. These factors coupled with rising disposable incomes and an increase in the number of affluent younger millennials are creating a high demand for hybrid cars.

Download a Free Sample Report for highlights on other segments and regions in the market.

Hybrid Car Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid car market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hybrid car market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hybrid car market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid car market vendors

Related Reports:

Hybrid Bicycles Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electric Vehicle (EV) Motor Market by Power Rating and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hybrid Car Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

1271.96 thousand units

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, Germany, China, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Volvo, BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for home furnishings

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound Logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Wall art

  • Picture frames

  • Wall clock

  • Other decorative accents

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2021. The wall art constituted the largest segment in 2021, while the smallest segment was other decorative accents

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Wall Art- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Wall Art - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Wall Art - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Picture frames- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Picture frames - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Picture frames- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wall Clock- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Wall Clock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Wall Clock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Other decorative accents- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Other decorative accents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Other decorative accents - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Offline

  • Online

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. Offline constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was Online

Exhibit 26: Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Offline- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunit by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7. Customer landscape

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Improved standard of living increasing introduction of premium products

8.1.2 Growing residential construction market

8.1.3 Growing culture of gifting

8.1.4 Rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Rising competition increasing price war and reducing profit margins

8.2.2 Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandizing management

8.2.3 Long product replacement cycle

Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing trend for interior designing

8.3.2 Increased demand for personalized and customized wall decor

8.3.3 Growing online demand for home decor products

8.3.4 Growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 38: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 40: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 41: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 45: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 46: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 47: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 48: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Exhibit 50: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 53: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Franchise Concepts Inc.

Exhibit 55: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Franchise Concepts Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 58: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Exhibit 59: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 62: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Lowe's Companies Inc.

Exhibit 63: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Lowe's Companies Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 66: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Target Corp.

Exhibit 67: Target Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Target Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Target Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 70: Target Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 71: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 72: The Home Depot Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: The Home Depot Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 74: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: The Home Depot Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 76: Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Walmart Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Walmart Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Wayfair Inc.

Exhibit 81: Wayfair Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Wayfair Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 83: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbrevations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hybrid-car-market-size-to-increase-by-1-271-96-k-units--increasing-emission-norms-to-accelerate-growth--technavio-301496767.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Bra

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip after Dow hits correction, Nasdaq enters bear market

    U.S. equity futures ticked lower in post-market trading Monday after a sell-off in the earlier session that saw the Dow fall into correction territory and the Nasdaq enter a bear market. Investors continued to jettison stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets as concerns over the economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine intensified.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continue

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Ukraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks Struggle

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueRussia’s top energy official threatened to cut off natural gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, escalating economic tensions with Europe as the war in

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • Biden elevates Ford, GM, and now Siemens — but not Tesla — in big EV push

    Siemens has positioned itself alongside companies like Ford and GM to be one of Joe Biden’s preferred corporate faces for its ambitious EV goals. Still largely on the outside — of the DC party at least — is Tesla.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.