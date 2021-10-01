U.S. markets closed

Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market Size to Increase by 529.93 Thousand Units between 2021 and 2025 | Decreasing Prices of Li-Ion batteries to Drive Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's latest research report, "Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

The hybrid commercial vehicle market is estimated to grow by 529.93 thousand units between 2021 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 35% during the forecast period.

Download this Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as government efforts and stringent regulations on emissions and increasing government support to promote EVs will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high upfront cost of hybrid CVs will restrict the market growth.

The decreasing prices of lithium-ion batteries will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the consumer reluctance to purchase EVs due to range anxiety and battery replacement issues is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The hybrid commercial vehicle market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AB Volvo, CNH Industrial NV, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Navistar International Corp., PACCAR Inc., Tata Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into LCVs and M and HCVs. The market is expected to witness strong growth in the LCVs segment during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerating at almost 35%

Market growth 2021-2025

529.93 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

41.13

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and Norway

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Volvo, CNH Industrial NV, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Navistar International Corp., PACCAR Inc., Tata Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

