Hybrid Devices Market to Cross USD 127.90 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rapid Technological Advancements in the Field of Hybrid Devices | by SNS Insider
As per SNS Insider analysis, one of the key drivers is the increasing demand for portable and flexible computing devices that offer the functionality of both laptops and tablets
Pune, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hybrid Devices Market had a value of USD 36.95 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to attain USD 127.90 billion by 2030 with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.79% from 2023 to 2030, as per SNS Insider.
Hybrid devices are a type of computing device that combines the functionality of both laptops and tablets. These devices typically feature a detachable keyboard or a 360-degree hinge that allows them to switch between laptop and tablet modes, offering users the best of both worlds. Hybrid devices are also known for their portability and flexibility, with many models featuring lightweight designs and long battery life. This makes them ideal for people who are always on the go and need a device that can keep up with their busy lifestyles.
Hybrid Devices Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size in 2022
US$ 36.95 Billion
Market Size by 2030
US$ 127.90 Billion
CAGR From 2023 to 2030
16.79%
Base Year
2022
Forecast Period
2023-2030
Historical Data
2020-2021
Key Segments
• by Type (Detachable and Convertible)
Company Profiles
Fujitsu Limited, LG Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo, HP Development Company, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Acer Inc.
Market Drivers
• There is a high demand for devices with longer battery life.
Market Analysis
The growing trend of remote work and the need for mobile computing devices is also driving the growth of the hybrid devices market. With more people working from home or on-the-go, there is a greater demand for portable and flexible devices that can support a variety of workloads and applications. Additionally, the increasing affordability of hybrid devices is also contributing to their growing popularity. As the cost of manufacturing and component costs continue to decline, hybrid devices are becoming more accessible to a wider range of consumers, further driving their adoption and growth.
Impact of Recession
A recession can have a significant impact on the hybrid devices market. Manufacturers may need to adjust their strategies to remain competitive, and consumers may be more cautious with their spending. However, there are also opportunities for growth, and manufacturers who can adapt to changing market conditions may be able to thrive even during challenging economic times.
Key Regional Development
North America, which includes the United States and Canada, is the largest hybrid devices market. This region has a highly developed technology industry, with established players such as Microsoft, Apple, and Dell. These companies have been at the forefront of the hybrid device market, offering innovative products that cater to the needs of consumers. In addition to the strong presence of technology companies, North America has a tech-savvy population that is constantly on the lookout for the latest and greatest gadgets. As a result, there is a high demand for hybrid devices in this region, which has helped to make it the dominant market for these products.
Key Takeaway from Hybrid Devices Market Study
The less than 12 inches segment is set to continue dominating the market. With their portability, affordability, and versatility, these gadgets are becoming increasingly popular among consumers who value convenience and performance. As technology continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more innovative small hybrid devices hitting the market in the coming years.
The IT and telecom segment seems to be taking a significant share in the market, indicating a growing demand for hybrid devices in the corporate world. One of the primary reasons for the IT and telecom segment's dominance in the market is the need for mobility and flexibility in the workplace.
Recent Developments Related to Hybrid Devices Market
HP has recently announced the launch of new devices and solutions aimed at improving hybrid workplaces. These latest innovations are expected to increase productivity and enhance collaboration for both remote and in-office workers. Additionally, HP has also introduced new software solutions such as HP Wolf Enterprise Security that will help protect against cyber threats, and HP Smart App that enables remote workers to print and scan from anywhere.
ProTek Devices, a leading manufacturer of semiconductor devices, has recently announced the launch of its first-ever hybrid semiconductor circuit protection devices. These innovative devices are designed to offer enhanced protection for electronic circuits, with a unique combination of technologies that provide both fast-acting and robust circuit protection.
