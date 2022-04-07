Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Market - 57% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Stringent Emission Regulations | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is set to grow by USD 923.76 million at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, Japan, and Norway are the key markets for the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The need for reducing carbon emissions will facilitate the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market - Scope

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market covers the following areas:

Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market - Drivers & Challenges

The stringent emission regulations are one of the key drivers supporting the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth. The demand for goods and raw materials is rising in emerging economies, owing to the increasing population in these countries. This is increasing the demand for large vessels such as cargo ships, containers, or bulkers. The large size of shipping vessels is critical in achieving better trade efficiency and has a direct impact on the growth of the volume of goods that are ferried in one trip. Such growth in seaborne trade and the increasing number of marine vessels are leading to an increase in carbon emissions. Moreover, the increasing focus on reducing marine emissions and stringent emission regulations are increasing the adoption of marine vessels with gas turbine propulsion and hybrid-electric propulsion systems, which emit low carbon emissions. Such factors are expected to positively impact the global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market during the forecast period.

However, the availability of substitutes and maintenance complexities are some of the factors hindering the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth. The limited knowledge of vessel operators about hybrid-electric propulsion systems and the lack of skilled service personnel have increased the complexity of the maintenance and repair of hybrid electric marine propulsion engines. Furthermore, with the rapidly evolving battery technologies, the maintenance complexity is increasing. For instance, conventional lead-acid batteries used in hybrid electric marine propulsion engines are getting replaced by lithium-ion batteries, which increases installation complexity during retrofitting. Although advances in battery designs are easing the installation process, uncertainty over the development of marine battery technology and the lack of technical know-how is expected to hinder the adoption of hybrid electric marine propulsion engines during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is segmented by application (commercial and leisure) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, features, functionalities, and services to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd.

Aspin Kemp and Associates Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Beta Marine Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Elco Motor Yachts

FNM Marine Diesel Engine

General Electric Co.

IHI Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Korindo Energy

Leonardo DRS Inc.

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Oceanvolt

RENK GmbH

TRANSFLUID S.p.A.

Twin Disc Inc.

Wartsila Corp.

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market forecast report by Technavio offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 923.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aspin Kemp and Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Elco Motor Yachts, FNM Marine Diesel Engine, General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Korindo Energy, Leonardo DRS Inc., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Oceanvolt, RENK GmbH, TRANSFLUID S.p.A., Twin Disc Inc., and Wartsila Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Leisure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

10.4 Beta Marine Ltd.

10.5 Caterpillar Inc.

10.6 Cummins Inc.

10.7 Elco Motor Yachts

10.8 FNM Marine Diesel Engine

10.9 General Electric Co.

10.10 MAN Energy Solutions SE

10.11 Oceanvolt

10.12 Wartsila Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

