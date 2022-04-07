U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Market - 57% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Stringent Emission Regulations | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is set to grow by USD 923.76 million at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, Japan, and Norway are the key markets for the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The need for reducing carbon emissions will facilitate the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Free Sample Report!

Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market - Scope

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market covers the following areas:

Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market - Drivers & Challenges

The stringent emission regulations are one of the key drivers supporting the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth. The demand for goods and raw materials is rising in emerging economies, owing to the increasing population in these countries. This is increasing the demand for large vessels such as cargo ships, containers, or bulkers. The large size of shipping vessels is critical in achieving better trade efficiency and has a direct impact on the growth of the volume of goods that are ferried in one trip. Such growth in seaborne trade and the increasing number of marine vessels are leading to an increase in carbon emissions. Moreover, the increasing focus on reducing marine emissions and stringent emission regulations are increasing the adoption of marine vessels with gas turbine propulsion and hybrid-electric propulsion systems, which emit low carbon emissions. Such factors are expected to positively impact the global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market during the forecast period.

However, the availability of substitutes and maintenance complexities are some of the factors hindering the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth. The limited knowledge of vessel operators about hybrid-electric propulsion systems and the lack of skilled service personnel have increased the complexity of the maintenance and repair of hybrid electric marine propulsion engines. Furthermore, with the rapidly evolving battery technologies, the maintenance complexity is increasing. For instance, conventional lead-acid batteries used in hybrid electric marine propulsion engines are getting replaced by lithium-ion batteries, which increases installation complexity during retrofitting. Although advances in battery designs are easing the installation process, uncertainty over the development of marine battery technology and the lack of technical know-how is expected to hinder the adoption of hybrid electric marine propulsion engines during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, and challenges with upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Segmentation Analysis

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is segmented by application (commercial and leisure) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

For additional information on the market segmentation - Download a free sample now!

Companies Mentioned

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, features, functionalities, and services to compete in the market.

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Aspin Kemp and Associates Inc.

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Beta Marine Ltd.

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Elco Motor Yachts

  • FNM Marine Diesel Engine

  • General Electric Co.

  • IHI Corp.

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

  • Korindo Energy

  • Leonardo DRS Inc.

  • MAN Energy Solutions SE

  • Oceanvolt

  • RENK GmbH

  • TRANSFLUID S.p.A.

  • Twin Disc Inc.

  • Wartsila Corp.

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market forecast report by Technavio offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Related Reports:

  • The automatic floodgate market share is expected to increase by USD 851.96 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.56%. Download a free sample now!

  • The hydraulic pumps market share is expected to increase by USD 3.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59%. Download a free sample now!

Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 923.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.97

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Aspin Kemp and Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Elco Motor Yachts, FNM Marine Diesel Engine, General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Korindo Energy, Leonardo DRS Inc., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Oceanvolt, RENK GmbH, TRANSFLUID S.p.A., Twin Disc Inc., and Wartsila Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Leisure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BAE Systems Plc

  • 10.4 Beta Marine Ltd.

  • 10.5 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 10.6 Cummins Inc.

  • 10.7 Elco Motor Yachts

  • 10.8 FNM Marine Diesel Engine

  • 10.9 General Electric Co.

  • 10.10 MAN Energy Solutions SE

  • 10.11 Oceanvolt

  • 10.12 Wartsila Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hybrid-electric-marine-propulsion-market---57-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-stringent-emission-regulations--17000-technavio-reports-301519103.html

SOURCE Technavio

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.