Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market to grow at a CAGR of 27.49%| Increasing Electronic Content in Hybrid & Electric Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses market is expected to grow by USD1.48 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 27.49%, according to the latest market research report.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADLER Elektrotechnik Leipzig GmbH, Eaton Corp. Plc, Littelfuse Inc., Mersen SA, Pacific Engineering Corp., SCHURTER Holding AG, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, SOC Corp., and Zhejiang Xinli Fuse Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing electronic content in hybrid and electric vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, refurbished and counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on businesses - View free sample report now!

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies reducing prices of Li-ion batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market growth during the next few years.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market vendors

Related Reports:
Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market -The hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) conversion kit market has the potential to grow by 40.06 thousand units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.71%. Download a free sample report now!

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market - The hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market has the potential to grow by 7434.41 thousand units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 32.64%. Download a free sample report now!

Hybrid And Electric Vehicle Fuses Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

25.14

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Norway, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADLER Elektrotechnik Leipzig GmbH, Eaton Corp. Plc, Littelfuse Inc., Mersen SA, Pacific Engineering Corp., SCHURTER Holding AG, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, SOC Corp., and Zhejiang Xinli Fuse Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hybrid-and-electric-vehicle-fuses-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-27-49-increasing-electronic-content-in-hybrid--electric-vehicles-to-boost-growth--technavio-301389834.html

SOURCE Technavio

