Hybrid electric vehicle market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global hybrid electric vehicle market as a part of the automotive market, the parent market. The automotive market covers companies engaged in the production of vehicles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles. The global hybrid electric vehicle market size is estimated to increase by 17,098.51 thousand units from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.88%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market 2023-2027

Global hybrid electric vehicle market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global hybrid electric vehicle market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The global hybrid electric vehicle market is fragmented, with the presence of a few well-established players. A few prominent vendors that offer hybrid electric vehicles in the market are AB Volvo, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Li Auto Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, and others.

Manufacturers are continuously working on developing efficient and high-capacity batteries for HEVs. Most vendors in the global HEV market are investing in R&D for advanced models. Some of the innovative features in HEVs include navigation systems, battery levels, driving systems, and enhanced battery power. Moreover, governments are providing incentives for selling HEVs. For instance, projects focusing on research and innovation in electric mobility can also obtain support from the EU Horizon 2020.

Vendor offerings -

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG : The company offers hybrid electric vehicles such as 2023 BMW X5, 2022 BMW 7 Series, and 2023 BMW 5 Series.

BYD Co. Ltd.: The company offers hybrid electric vehicles such as BYD Qin.

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.: The company offers hybrid electric vehicles such as Changan UNI K iDD.

Ford Motor Co.: The company offers hybrid electric vehicles such as Mustang Mach E, Escape Hybrid, and Ford F 150 Lightning.

Global hybrid electric vehicle market - Segmentation assessment

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global hybrid electric vehicle market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hybrid electric vehicle market.

APAC will account for 46% of the global hybrid electric vehicle during the forecast period. APAC is one of the fastest-growing markets for HEVs. China is expected to lead the global HEV market during the forecast period. APAC is experiencing a high demand for HEVs because governments and private-sector companies are focusing on providing battery EVs and hybrid vehicles to promote eco-friendly transport. In addition, economic growth in countries such as China and India is leading to a rapid increase in infrastructure development and an increase in the adoption of eco-friendly automobiles. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Segment overview

Based on propulsion, the global hybrid electric vehicle market is segmented into full HEVs, mild HEVs, and PHEVs.

The market share growth of the full HEVs segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Many new car buyers, especially in Japan, prefer full HEVs, as they provide more fiscal incentives and no charging infrastructure is required. During the forecast period, the cost of Li-ion batteries is expected to decline and new models will be launched. These factors will drive the growth of this segment.

Global hybrid electric vehicle market – Market dynamics

Leading driver - The push toward the adoption of green vehicles is driving the global hybrid electric vehicle market growth. The use of green vehicles can reduce GHG levels in the atmosphere, as these vehicles run on only electricity, hybrid energy, and other power sources such as solar or wind energy or biofuels. During the forecast period, the use of green vehicles is expected to increase to reduce the pollution caused by carbon dioxide emissions from fuel-consuming vehicles.

Key trend - Fuel cell HEVs are a key trend in the market. These vehicles use a fuel cell instead of an engine to power the electric motor in combination with the battery. They generate electricity using oxygen and compressed hydrogen. Vehicles that use hydrogen are zero-emission vehicles that emit only water and heat. Toyota is the first OEM to produce hydrogen fuel cell vehicles commercially. Other manufacturers are also planning to introduce such vehicles during the forecast period, which will support the market growth.

Major challenge - The high total cost of ownership of HEVs is a major challenge to the global hybrid electric vehicle market growth. The total cost of ownership of an HEV is higher than that of a traditional ICE vehicle due to the additional high-capacity batteries used in HEVs, along with advanced electronic components. The after-sales cost of servicing hybrid vehicle components is also expensive due to the non-availability of hybrid vehicle service parts. Moreover, there are fewer servicing facilities for HEVs when compared to ICE vehicles. Wear and tear of vehicle components is another issue in hybrid electric vehicles. These factors will negatively impact the adoption of HEVs during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this hybrid electric vehicle market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hybrid electric vehicle market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hybrid electric vehicle market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hybrid electric vehicle market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid electric vehicle market vendors

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.88% Market growth 2023-2027 17,098.51 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Li Auto Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hybrid electric vehicle market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Propulsion Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Propulsion

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Propulsion

6.3 Full HEVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Mild HEVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 PHEVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Propulsion

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

12.4 BYD Co. Ltd.

12.5 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.

12.6 Ford Motor Co.

12.7 General Motors Co

12.8 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

12.9 Hyundai Motor Co

12.10 Mercedes Benz Group AG

12.11 Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

12.12 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

12.13 Renault SAS

12.14 SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

12.15 Toyota Motor Corp.

12.16 Volkswagen AG

12.17 Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

