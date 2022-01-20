Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network Market Size to Reach USD 20.48 Billion in 2028 | Rising Demand for High Speed Internet Connectivity and Bandwidth Along with Minimum Interference are Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, According to Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial network market size was USD 10.16 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness in a local loop and ease of deployment are some key factors driving global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) network market revenue growth.

Drivers: Use of separate connections

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial network are deployed on separate connections; therefore, eliminating the need for users to change existing coaxial networks. This advantage enables cable operators to incorporate within existing networks, and this is driving revenue growth of the market. In addition, it can be incorporated to new services, such as voice, video, or data without changing existing operational parameters.

Restraints: Lack of skilled personnel

Lack of skilled professionals acts as a key restraint for market growth. Optical fiber cannot be easily deployed like most other cables and requires to be spliced. In addition, accurate splicing is crucial and measurement equipment are also highly priced. These factors are hampering deployment to some extent and restraining growth of the hybrid fiber coaxial network market.

Growth Projections

The global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) network market size is expected to reach USD 20.48 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Rising investment by major market players towards Research & Development (R&D) activities is also driving revenue growth of the global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial network market.

COVID-19 Direct Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected all industries, sectors, and markets globally. Work-From-Home (WFH) trend to avoid spread of the virus and variants led to rapid adoption of faster Internet connection and higher bandwidth, and this is driving demand for hybrid fiber coaxial networks. Cable operators have deployed hybrid fiber coaxial networks to cater to rising consumer demand. In addition, surge in demand for digital TV and mobile phones during the pandemic has been driving demand for hybrid fiber coaxial network deployment.

Current Trends and Innovations

RG11 cables can transfer signals at a higher frequency range. It is generally a coaxial cable with center conductor 14AWG and 75-ohm characteristic impedance. RG11 cable is usually used in backbone installations. In this installation, two points, which are separated by great distances need to be connected. Key benefits of RG 11 cable include good performance, improved quality, less attenuation, easy installation, and reduced costs. RG 11 cable can be used in various areas, such as for RF signal transmission, Master Antenna TV (MATV) system, Community Antenna Television (CATV), Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), digital video, and for direct burial.

Geographical Outlook

Hybrid fiber coaxial network market in Asia Pacific accounted for majority revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand for hybrid fiber coaxial network from various developing economies is driving Asia Pacific market growth. In addition, deployment of HFC networks is increasing steadily in other developing countries in Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Strategic Initiatives

In May 2020, Altair, which is a global technology company that provides solutions for product development, data analytics, and high-performance computing, made an announcement of acquisition of WRAP software business, which belongs to Swedish company, WRAP International AB. This WRAP software would complement Altair's existing software, which includes Feko, newFASANT, and WinProp, in various areas, such as 5G, connectivity, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Transceiver segment is expected to register faster growth rate during the forecast period owing to benefits, such as less operational costs and large capacity. Transceiver can do both, transfer and receive radio waves at the same time. Transceiver is an interface between networking device and its interconnecting cable. It supports devices and several cable network vendors. It is applicable in wireless communication also, and it transmits data in form of voice or data or video over wireless medium.

Digital TV segment revenue is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period. Digital TV entails the transmission of television signals, consisting of sound through virtual encoding. Digital TV economically uses scarce radio spectrum space and transfers several channels in the same bandwidth.

Some major companies included in the global market report are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Technicolor SA, Teleste Corporation, Cable Television Laboratories, Inc., ADTRAN Holdings Inc., PCT International, Inc., ASSIA, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, and Cox Enterprises, Inc.

