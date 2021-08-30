U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Worth USD 3,842.50 Billion by 2026 at 25% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

HMC and HBM market dominated by North America region due to high number of data centers and their application. There is also a strong demand for high-performance computing.

New York, US, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market information by memory type, product, application areas and Region – forecast to 2027” the market is expected to reach USD 3,842.50 billion at CAGR 25% by 2026.

Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market Scope:
Rise in High-Performance Computing Demand Offers Significant Opportunities
The hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory market is growing rapidly across the globe. Factors such as the rising demand for wide access to cloud-based and quantum technologies accelerate the market growth. Besides, developments in cloud-based quantum computing use and GPU (graphics processing unit) and FPGA-based hardware drive the HMC and HBM market size. With the rise in research into solving problems in medicine, chemistry, finance, and logistics, the Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory market is projected to witness significant traction in the years to come.

Dominant Key Players on Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market Covered Are:

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (US)

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Samsung Group (South Korea)

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US)

  • SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea)

  • Intel Corporation (US)

  • Xilinx, Inc. (US)

  • Nvidia Corporation (US)

  • Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

  • Open-Silicon (US)

  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US)

  • Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. (US)

  • Arira (US), Cray Inc. (US)

  • Arm Holdings (UK)

  • Rambus Inc. (US)

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Taiwan)

HMC and HBM Market Drivers:
Rise in demand for HMC and HBM Technologies in Networking, Security, and Virtualization Influence Market Shares
Hybrid memory cubes and high bandwidth memory technology are quickly replacing traditional circuit systems with their superior features. Moreover, extensive uses of HMC and HBM in a large number of applications for line-rate throughput and ultra-low latency in networking, security, and virtualization push market revenues.

With the telecom sector actively focusing on expanding network bandwidth, the HMC and HBM industry is poised to witness rising uptake in advanced integrated circuit systems. Widespread applications of HMC and HBM in industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and IT & telecom create substantial opportunities.
At the same time, increased focus on improving network bandwidths boosts HMC and HBM deployments. Growing application areas of HMC and HBM technologies in a range of modern electronic devices, including wearables, laptops, smartphones, and others, escalate the Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory market value.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The HMC and HBM market is segmented into memory types, product types, application areas, and regions. The memory type segment is sub-segmented into hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM). The product type segment is sub-segmented into central processing unit (CPU), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), graphics processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuit, and accelerated processing unit.
The application segment is sub-segmented into high-performance computing (HPC), networking and telecommunication, consumer electronics, data centers, and many others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Europe, Americas, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis
North America dominates the global hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory market. Factors such as the presence of major technology companies and the high number of data centers and their application bolster the market growth. Besides, the strong demand for high-performance computing wherein the hybrid memory cube plays a significant role substantiates market size.

Faster adoption of HMC and HBM technologies in various applications and growing numbers of start-ups in the region accelerate market shares. Moreover, increasing R&D investments made in the development of AI technologies and the digital transformation of businesses in the region foster the HMC and HBM market growth.
The US HMC and HBM market hold the largest share in the regional market, heading with many companies and vendors dealing in hybrid memory cubes and high bandwidth memory. Additionally, the increasing implementation of cutting-edge technologies in the automotive and IT & telecommunication sectors boost regional HMC and HBM market growth.

COVID-19 Analysis
COVID-19 severely impacted the global hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory market, causing huge revenue loss in various HMC and HBM end-user industries. Collective lag in approval regulatory timelines and issuance of spectrum & auctions in telecom slowed down the growth of the HMC and HBM market.

Additionally, governments of various countries worldwide postponed their expenditure plans for later, which affected consumer's and business organizations' decisions due to limited or no availability of network services. However, the hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory market is returning to normalcy, and subsequently, revenues are too picking up gradually.

Competitive Analysis:
The hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory market is estimated to witness several strategic partnerships taking place, alongside other strategic initiatives such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product & technology launches. Major HMC and HBM market players are making strategic investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on May 10, 2021, Samsung Electronics announced that its foundry division is shooting high-performance computing with 2.5 D high-bandwidth memory. Generational improvement of its advanced package technology I-Cube, called I-Cube4, a 2.5D interposer package containing four high-bandwidth memory (HBM) modules tied directly to a logic die.

Samsung's new four HBM + Logic I-Cube4 technology enables HPC with lesser drawbacks than traditionally packaged integrated circuits used for power efficiency in nearly linear supercomputing applications.

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


