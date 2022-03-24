Hybrid Power Systems Market is expected to surpass US$ 1 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Surge in awareness on available renewable energy sources is propelling the demand for hybrid power systems globally





Rising initiatives by governments for electricity generation using renewable sources is offering sales prospects in Asia Pacific

ALBANY, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hybrid power systems market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, state analysts of a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the market is prognosticated to gain a valuation of over US$ 1 Bn by 2031.

The hybrid power systems market is projected to gain profitable prospects in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Increase in the initiatives by government authorities of several regional nations in order to generate the electricity with the help of renewable sources is boosting regional market growth. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is being driven by increase in overall understanding on the adverse impact of using diesel power generators on the environment and people. Besides, companies operating in the Asia Pacific hybrid power systems market are seen focusing on the development of products as individual mini-grids so as to avoid transmission expenses.

Hybrid Power Systems Market: Key Findings

Many developing nations across the globe are experiencing the issues pertaining to increased incidences of low rate of electrification. This factor is prognosticated to create profitable opportunities for companies operating in the global hybrid power systems market. Moreover, the market for hybrid power systems is being driven by increased inclination in off grid generation of power as an alternative to diesel generators.





Hybrid power systems are being increasingly adopted across the globe owing to rise in concerns pertaining to the environmental pollution. Moreover, these systems are in high demand, due to the limited availability of conventional energy sources. Besides, increase in awareness about renewable sources of energy is also boosting demand opportunities in the global hybrid power systems market, states the TMR study.

Due to rise in awareness on renewable sources globally, many enterprises operating in the power generation industry are increasing inclination toward the generation of electricity using different sources such as the wind, sun, fuel cell, and water. This factor is leading to prominent sales prospects in the hybrid power systems market.





Popularity of hybrid power solutions have increased in recent years, owing to rise in awareness on their different advantages such as their ability to help in reducing carbon emissions. In addition, many important properties of hybrid power solutions such as cost-efficiency and abundance of supply are expected to play crucial role in the expansion of the global hybrid power systems market, states a study by TMR.

Hybrid Power Systems Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in demand for different renewable sources from across the globe in order to generate energy is creating business opportunities in the global hybrid power systems market





Rise in popularity of hybrid power systems due to their ability to generate maximum output using minimum fuel is driving sales in the global hybrid power systems market





Growth in efforts of government authorities of many developing nations globally through innovative schemes in order to achieve 100% rural electrification is also opening business avenues in the market for hybrid power systems

Hybrid Power Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

MAN Energy Solutions SE

General Electric

Kestrel Renewable Energy

Guangzhou HY Energy Technology Limited Corp.

Eaton

KYOCERA Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Iberdrola

Sharp Electronics

Schneider Electric

Siemens Gamesa

Suzlon Group

Hybrid Power Systems Market Segmentation

Product Type

Wind-Solar-Diesel-Hybrid

PV-Diesel-Hybrid

Others

Application

Residential

Rural Facility Electrification

Commercial

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

