U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.25
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,597.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,753.75
    +14.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.40
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.46
    -1.13 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.40
    -9.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    -0.27 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0376
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1881
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5690
    +0.0610 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,538.09
    -421.21 (-2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.11
    -10.76 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,924.00
    -104.30 (-0.37%)
     

Hybrid Reborn: 2023 Toyota Prius Revealed

·12 min read

  • All-New Sporty Exterior Styling with Flowing, One-Motion Silhouette

  • Most fuel-efficient Prius ever with up to Manufacturer-Estimated 57 Combined MPG

  • Fifth Gen Hybrid Powertrain with up to 196 horsepower

  • Legacy Name to Carry on Toyota's Commitment to Carbon Neutrality

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-two years ago, a high-tech sedan rolled into U.S. Toyota dealerships and forever changed the automotive industry. The 2001 Prius, Latin for "To Go Before" became the world's first production hybrid car and ushered in a new generation of vehicles that combined an electric motor with a high efficiency engine to squeeze more miles out of every gallon. Now, over two decades later, this legendary nameplate is ready to yet again show it is at the forefront – with the reveal of the all-new 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime at a kickoff event the eve of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show at the LA Convention Center.

Hybrid Reborn: 2023 Toyota Prius Revealed
Hybrid Reborn: 2023 Toyota Prius Revealed

"As a company, we set our sights on developing a new Prius for the future, and our design and engineering teams really delivered," said Toyota group vice president and general manager Dave Christ. "The weight of the Prius name is heavy – it carries with it the identity of an entire category of vehicle powertrain. We're confident the all-new 2023 Prius and Prius Prime will continue this important legacy."

Since the original Prius launched, the automaker envisioned a world where hybrid-powered fuel efficiency was not the alternative, but rather the norm. Now, with over 5 million units sold in North America, and over 20 million globally, Toyota hybrids are not only a common sight, but they have made a difference, too, preventing over 82 million tons of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere. With the addition of the most fuel-efficient Prius to date, achieving a manufacturer estimated 57 MPG combined fuel economy rating on the LE FWD model, this Toyota hybrid brings accessible electrification to drivers everywhere.

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to carbon neutrality, the Prius hybrid is part of lineup that looks to move "beyond zero." With ten hybrids, two plug-in hybrids, the new bZ4X battery electric vehicle and zero emission hydrogen fuel cell technology Mirai, Toyota is committed to finding highly efficient and zero emission solutions that fit customers lifestyles across the US. As a symbol of that commitment, the 2023 Prius will be the first Toyota vehicle to wear a new "Beyond Zero" badge, a global effort to achieve carbon neutrality in our products, manufacturing and beyond.

The price and on-sale date of the exciting, all-new 2023 Prius will be announced later this year.

Sporty Yet Comfortable
For this latest Prius, the goal was to create a vehicle that not only met the practical needs of today's customers, but also had emotional appeal. Available in LE, XLE and Limited grades, the 2023 Prius is built on the second-generation TNGA-C platform, offering a low center of gravity with reduced weight and increased rigidity compared to the previous generation. The result? A wider stance and a lower driving position that feels nimble, yet comfortable.

Designed in Japan, the all-new Prius offers a style that is modern, progressive and understated from the inside out. With its piercing silhouette that evokes a level of aerodynamic flair, the new Prius lowers the roofline 2-inches from the prior generation, for a more athletic look. Moving to the rear of the vehicle it is nearly 1-inch wider, adding a dynamic look to its modern style.

The larger wheels available on XLE and Limited also catch the eye – resulting in a sporty look that also offers drivers added performance and handling. Additionally, the hip point is about one inch lower than the previous generation Prius, while the battery placement is optimized for a low center of gravity and enhanced luggage capacity.

Purpose-Built Performance
When it comes to performance, Prius is purpose-built. The new hybrid system enhances both the fuel economy and driving performance with increases to both engine and battery output. The acceleration feel and vehicle handling have also been enhanced, providing a driving feel and accelerator response unique to electrified vehicles.

Under the hood is the 5th generation hybrid powertrain coupled with a larger 2.0L engine and a newly developed lithium-ion battery, located underneath the rear seat. On AWD models, an Electronic On-Demand AWD system has been adopted which uses a motor to drive the rear wheels, enabling stable driving performance when starting off and when driving on slippery road surfaces such as snow. The newly developed lithium-ion battery pack offers a 15% increase in output compared to the previous generation Nickel Metal battery – reducing the size and the weight.

The result is an engaging acceleration experience with 194 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 7.2 seconds for the Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) models. This is a 26% improvement compared to the outgoing FWD model of 9.8 seconds.

For All-Wheel Drive (AWD) models, Prius offers 196 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 7.0 seconds. A high-output IPM (Interior Permanent Magnet) motor has been adopted for the rear motor on AWD models, allowing for a compact design that enhances the low traction road climbing performance and the stability when turning.

Prius offers three drive modes – NORMAL, ECO and SPORT mode. In ECO mode, the drive force increase in response to accelerator operation is suppressed slightly to enable finer accelerator control and enhance the fuel economy. In POWER mode or SPORT mode, the drive force in the low-/mid-accelerator opening is increased to enhance throttle responsiveness.

Making the Grade
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius offers an array of standard and available features no matter the grade. Whether choosing the LE, XLE or the Limited grade – in Wind Chill Pearl, Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Black, Supersonic Red or Reservoir Blue – Prius drivers will be ready to look to the road ahead.

LE grade

  • Standard Features

  • Optional features

XLE Grade

  • LE Standard Features+

  • Optional Features

Limited Grade

  • XLE Standard Features+

  • Optional Features

Technology
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius is equipped with the tools to make life more convenient – thanks to the available 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. Prius drivers will also have the opportunity to access a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With the available Connected Service Drive Connect, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the Prius has an available Wi-Fi Connect 1-month trial that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the Prius into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

For those looking for an enhanced audio experience, the Prius offers a JBL® Premium Audio system with eight speakers, creating a mobile concert from any music genre. Standard on the Limited grade only, with the use of Clari-Fi® technology, the system is also able to breathe life into compressed digital music formats enhancing the audio experience.

Each Prius offers a host of additional available Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Collision Assistance with up to a 10-year trial. Service Connect gives drivers the ability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial.

With the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their Prius with a 1-year trial of Remote Connect service, available on LE grade and standard on XLE and Limited. Users can activate headlights, lock/unlock the doors and remotely start the vehicle. Users can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts. Digital key is also available with Remote Connect for the XLE and Limited Grades – making it easy to lock and unlock doors, remote start and more all from a smart phone.

Ready to handle all your device charging needs, the Prius is equipped with six USB ports in the cabin. Up front, two Type-C USB ports at the bottom of the center stack plus two more Type-C USB ports in the center console. For second-row passengers, two Type-C USB ports are located at the bottom rear of the center console.

Convenience features are aplenty for Prius, too. Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) is standard on all grades. Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is available on all grades. A Panoramic View Monitor is available on Limited and provides a live rotating 360-degree view around the vehicle. Advanced Park is available on Limited, a hands-free system designed to assist you with parallel parking or backing into a parking space.

Safety
For 2023, Prius will come standard with the latest Toyota Safety Sense generation, TSS 3.0. This suite of active safety systems includes the existing feature set available on the prior generation Prius but includes some additional enhancements and capabilities. This suite of safety features includes:

  • Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

  • Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

  • Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

  • Lane Tracing Assist

  • Road Sign Assist

  • Automatic High Beams

  • Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is new to Prius and the Toyota Safety Sense package. When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, this system provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

The Toyota Safety Sense feature from the prior generation Prius has been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

  • The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. It also adds the capability to detect motorcyclists, in addition to bicyclists and pedestrians.

  • Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist has enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

  • Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

  • Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced for Lane Tracing Assist. This system now also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

  • An Emergency Driving Stop System has been added to Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature can bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.

  • Road Sign Assist gets expanded sign detection capabilities that now include certain intersection signs and warning signs, like pedestrian crossings.

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:
Paul Hogard
469-292-6791
paul.hogard@toyota.com

Note to Editors: Photos and b-roll can be found on ToyotaNewsroom.com.

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331.

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)
Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hybrid-reborn-2023-toyota-prius-revealed-301680832.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Recommended Stories

  • 2023 Toyota Prius Looks Shockingly Cool

    The redesigned hybrid has completely new styling and a reworked powertrain with way more horsepower than before.

  • Republicans Win Control of House

    Republicans won a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, the AP said, ending two years of unified Democratic control of Congress and the White House.

  • The 2023 Toyota Prius Looks Like a Little Toyota Crown

    The 2023 Toyota Prius just had a major glow up. The stalwart hybrid from Toyota has finally gone through its awkward phase and emerged as a sleek four-door car that boasts the high fuel-efficiency we’ve come to associate with the Prius badge, but with a twist: Toyota says the latest Prius will be a thrifty car that’s also fast and fun to drive. That echoes a recent claim from the Japanese auto giant, which it made good on with its revived flagship sedan, the Crown.

  • Drivers are happily tossing their money at Tesla this year — only to realize that means shelling out for insurance too

    Expect to pay more for coverage, but you can find savings in other ways.

  • Tesla reports 2 new crash fatalities in Model 3 cars

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest news surrounding Tesla crashes and deliveries.

  • GM Stock Falls But Here's When Auto Giant Expects Its EVs To Generate A Profit

    General Motors will lay out its EV strategy Thursday with lower-cost batteries and software services key for profits. GM stock fell below a buy point.

  • Rockwell Automation lands Ford as latest major electric vehicle contract

    On the heels of Rockwell Automation winning a contract at Hyundai’s $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia, the Milwaukee-based firm added a contract with Ford Motor Co. as Ford invests billions to create new EV and battery production facilities.

  • The most common way cars are stolen in Canada — a feature all new vehicles have puts you at risk

    How are car thieves stealing Canadian cars? The latest methods involve a feature that every new car model has -- and can be easily manipulated if you don't protect yourself, according to Équité Association. Bryan Gast, the company's vice president reveals the most common trick thieves use.

  • AMD chip to power auto supplier Aisin’s new automated car parking system

    U.S. chip design firm  Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Wednesday said Japan’s major automotive supply company Aisin Corp has chosen AMD's micro processor to power a new system that can help cars park themselves. This will allow automakers to update not only software, but also the chip, after the car is sold, Rehan Tahir, AMD’s senior product marketing manager for automotive told Reuters. Tahir said the Aisin auto parking system will start production on 2024 models, but declined to say which car brands would use it.

  • Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

    The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo and Los Angeles on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S. A plug-in version will hit the market next year, according to Toyota Motor Corp. Prices were not announced.

  • Cisco’s Revenue Forecast Points to Steady Technology Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of machines that run computer networks and the internet, gave an upbeat quarterly revenue forecast, while also unveiling a plan to cut jobs and reduce office space to align with changing business conditions.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margi

  • 2023 Toyota Prius walkaround

    The 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime are completely redesigned. They have sleek, clean bodies and are built on the TNGA-C platform like the Corolla. Powertrains have been enlarged from 1.8-liter four-cylinder hybrids to 2.0-liter models with significantly more power. The regular Prius hybrid now makes 194 horsepower with front-wheel drive and 196 with all-wheel drive. The Prime plug-in hybrid, which is front-drive only, makes 220 horsepower. Fuel economy remains high, with the most efficient regular Prius hitting 57 mpg combined, one more than the outgoing one. The Prime has more all-electric range, too, with 50% more than the old model. We estimate the range to be about 37 miles based on Toyota's quote. The Prime has some other unique features available such as low-speed hands-free highway assist, a 1,500-watt off-board power outlet, and solar panels in the roof that can charge the drive battery when parked, or power accessories when driving. Both models go on sale next year.

  • A Shameful Act: Woman Dragged Off DC Metro Bus; Her Cries For Help Went Ignored, She Says

    There’s no telling who you will end up on public transportation with. With the rise in crime in major cities, one can only hope to escape the unsolicited wrath of a stranger or that someone will help if things escalate. Unfortunately, no one responded to the screams of Kyla Thurston when she was attacked on a DC Metrobus.

  • Nvidia says it is working with Microsoft to build 'massive' cloud AI computer

    U.S. chip designer and computing firm Nvidia Corp on Wednesday said it is teaming up with Microsoft Corp to build a “massive” computer to handle intense artificial intelligence computing work in the cloud. The AI computer will operate on Microsoft’s Azure cloud, using tens of thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs), Nvidia’s most powerful H100 and its A100 chips. Nvidia declined to say how much the deal is worth, but industry sources said each A100 chip is priced at about $10,000 to $12,000, and the H100 is far more expensive than that.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Amid Musk's 'Twitter Circus,' China EV Giant Hits New Milestone

    A longtime TSLA bull fears Elon Musk's "Twitter circus" is hurting Tesla's brand. BYD hit a production milestone.

  • Even Tesla EVs Fall Short in Reliability, Consumer Reports Says

    Consumer Reports' reliability rankings for automobiles are out. Electric vehicles made by Tesla, GM, and Ford didn't do so well.

  • More Bad News From China for Tesla Investors—This Time From Mercedes

    Mercedes is cutting the price for its EVs in China. The Chinese car data have been very confusing for investors lately.

  • Ford CEO Flags Need For More In-House Work Roles As Automaker Transitions Focus On EVs

    In a conference in Detroit, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Chief Executive Jim Farley said the company would need 40% fewer workers to make electric vehicles than building cars and trucks powered by petrol. "It takes 40 percent less labor to make an electric car, so . . . we have to insource so that everyone has a role in this growth," Farley said. "We have a whole new supply chain to roll out in batteries and motors and electronics, and diversity has to play an even greater role in that," Farley

  • 2023 Toyota Prius Amazes with a Hot New Body and 220 Horsepower

    Even the base Prius hybrid now has a healthy 194 hp, and the 220-hp plug-in Prius Prime offers solar panels and a hands-free driving mode.

  • Microsoft and Nvidia team up to build new Azure-hosted AI supercomputer

    Roughly two years ago, Microsoft announced a partnership with OpenAI, the AI lab with which it has a close commercial relationship, to build what the tech giant called an "AI Supercomputer" running in the Azure cloud. Containing over 285,000 processor cores and 10,000 graphics cards, Microsoft claimed at the time that it was one of the largest supercomputer clusters in the world. Now, presumably to support even more ambitious AI workloads, Microsoft says it's signed a "multi-year" deal with Nvidia to build a new supercomputer hosted in Azure and powered by Nvidia's GPUs, networking and AI software for training AI systems.