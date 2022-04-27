U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

Hybrid Seeds Market Size to Reach USD 52.33 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The growth of the hybrid seeds market is being fuelled by favourable climate conditions, storage facilities, and widespread adoption of advanced technology.

Newark, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global hybrid seeds market is expected to grow from USD 26.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 52.33 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12653

Hybrid seeds are produced by cross-pollinated plants in the fields of gardening and agriculture. In this way, hybrid seeds can be thought of as a form of cross-pollination-based technology. In this case, two diversely related pure lines exhibit desire features, resulting in hybrid seeds. It can also be defined as performing a cross between two or more unrelated inbred plants in a simple way. As a result, the result of a particular pairing will give birth to a new plant known as a hybrid plant. Hybrids are chosen for their ability to increase the properties of the resulting plants, such as yield, uniformity, colour, and disease resistance. The parent plants' heterosis, or ability to combine, is an important factor. Any given cross of inbred strains may or may not produce superior offspring. As a result, the parent strains used are carefully selected to obtain both the uniformity that comes from the parents' uniformity and the greater performance that comes from heterosis.

Because of the increased acceptance of high-quality seeds, smart agriculture, and new product penetration around the world, the hybrid seeds market is continuing to grow. The global hybrid seeds market is developing due to the increasing adoption of biotechnology in smart agriculture to fulfil the increased demand for high-quality seed to boost crop yield. Fruit and vegetables have become increasingly important as concerns and awareness about dietary patterns have grown around the world. During the forecast period, the hybrid seeds market would rise due to rising use of industrial crop farming among worldwide farmers. Furthermore, the growing need for fruits and vegetables in developed and developing countries such as India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil is driving product demand for hybrid seeds over the forecast period. Product innovation and agricultural modernisation are two significant drivers driving the market's global expansion. Other reasons that are predicted to supplement market expansion include the introduction of improved hybrid seed varieties, diet diversity, and the usage of hybrid seeds with advanced features attached, such as seed coatings.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/hybrid-seeds-market-12653

Key players operating in the global hybrid seeds market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, KWS SAAT SE, Land O’ Lakes, Sakata Seed Corporation, Groupe Limagrain, Corteva Agriscience, UPL Limited, DLF, Longping Hi-tech, Rallis India Limited, Enza Zaden, Takii & Co. Ltd, Barenbrug Holding B.V, FMC Corporation, Mahyco, Imperial Seed Company, Allied Seed LLC, Ampac Seed, SL Agritech Corporation, BrettYoung, Rasi Seeds, Vikima Seed A/S and CN Seeds among others. To enhance their market position in the global hybrid seeds market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.
Bayer AG released a research and development (R&D) pipeline update for the Crop Science Division in February 2020. Bayer AG's innovation focuses on increasing yield per acre, lowering farming's environmental effect, and enabling better-informed decisions through data.

Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12653

The grains segment led the market with a market share of 42.5% and a market value of around 11.31 billion in 2020.

The crop type segment is divided into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and vegetables. The grains segment led the market with a market share of 42.5% and a market value of around 11.31 billion in 2020. During the forecast period, the cereals and grains segment is expected to have the largest seed market share. Because grains are widely used as a staple diet in many Asian and Southeast Asian countries. Countries like China have emerged as big grain exporters in recent years to match the requirements of neighbouring economies. Corn, for example, is widely used in both the food and feed industries. With the growing demand for biofuels, crops like sorghum are being grown in massive quantities.

The corn segment is expected to dominate the hybrid seeds market by key crop segment over the forecast period.

The key crop segment is divided into corn, soybean, rice, cotton, tomato, canola, cucumber, hot pepper, watermelon. During the forecast period, the corn segment is expected to dominate the hybrid seeds market by key crop.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Hybrid Seeds Market

• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, during the forecast period, the hybrid seeds market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Supportive regulations and rising food and feed demand, as well as subsidy provisions, are promoting their acceptance in various markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

To purchase research report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12653/single

About the report:

The global hybrid seeds market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients objectives of high-quality output within a short time. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. The customized solutions are tailored to meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


